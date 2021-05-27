'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special: This one feels like your personal get-together

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 27, 2021, 04:54 pm

Could your day GET any better? Catch the reunion episode on ZEE5

After 17 long years, the entire cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, creators, and memorable guest stars came together to go down the memory lane in the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion special. And we got some great moments, a look at the actors' unbeatable chemistry, and tales of their unadulterated friendship. The 2-hour-long episode premiered on ZEE5 at 12:30 pm for viewers in India today. Here is our review.

Introduction

The one where everyone comes back together for last time

The Reunion begins with the six friends- David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, and Matthew Perry- walking into their original studio set. Seeing them laugh, cry, and hug each other feels like your get-together too. Special appearances are made, noticeably by Tom Selleck (Richard) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice). Even Joey's hand twin (guess the episode) pays a visit!

Journey

ZEE5 not providing English subtitles have irked many

The iconic opening credit begins with a sweet juxtaposition between the original footage and new images. And it is after this the cast is welcomed by James Corden for an interview in front of an audience. We go back and forth between the interview and the set. There is a chance to miss out on bits though, as ZEE5 does not provide English subtitles.

Creators

Naturally, no one was the sole lead in the show

Creators of the sitcom, Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane are introduced next, who recall how the six actors were cast, funny anecdotes, and the toughest shots. They mention F.R.I.E.N.D.S was truly an ensemble show, where no one was the sole lead. They perfectly sum up the sitcom, saying it was "about that time in your life when your friends were your family."

Spoiler Alert

The one where Aniston and Schwimmer were mutual crushes (WHAT!)

Ever watched the Best Moments of F.R.I.E.N.D.S online? The reunion feels exactly like that, except you have the actual actors watching it with you. Many known stories are shared (great audience reaction made 'Mondler' happen), while we also get mindboggling revelations. Aniston and Schwimmer, for example, confess to having been crushing on each other in the initial seasons! We are not crying, you are!

Information

Did you know why Perry appeared to have slurred speech?

Watching the movie, one might notice Perry not speaking a lot throughout, and this was because the actor was in actual pain on the day of the shooting. A portal reported that Perry had to undergo an emergency tooth procedure that day. This should satisfy some fans who were worried about his addiction problem, after noticing a slightly slurred speech in the trailer.

Conclusion

This is the closure you never knew you needed

When a show has been watched over a billion times (if not more), a reunion can get derailed, if not handled delicately. But this one keeps balance, even when Justin Bieber ramp-walks wearing Schwimmer's Spudnik Potato costume or Lady Gaga sings Smelly Cat with Kudrow. Every F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan should watch this, because it's been there for us! And no ratings; can't rate nostalgia, folks!