Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 12:00 pm

Zee Music Company has released a new single on its official YouTube channel. Titled Baaju Band, the track is heavy on Rajasthani folk elements and its video features singer Aakanksha Sharma. You can listen to this melody more than once, thanks to the sweet voice of Sharma. But sadly, the song has managed to garner only 47K views online. Anyway, here's our review.

Song The track has the quality of becoming a lullaby

The tune composed by Nizam Khan has several components of traditional Rajasthani folk, which would remind you of the desert region. Dhanraj Dadhich's simple words are soothing to the ears. However, among all these, Sharma's honey-laced voice stands out. She croons the song effortlessly. The tune has the quality of being a lullaby too. The mandolin and flute instruments add a pleasant touch.

Video Basic visuals, easy choreography but no story

Now coming to the 4:11-minute-long video. It starts with background dancers, all donning Rajasthani attire, surrounding Sharma who is standing in the middle. The haveli in the background looks exotic. The visuals look basic and not much has been spent here. They fail to make any impact as there is an absence of a storyline. You will not feel like watching it again.

Observation Sharma's 'Bandeya' version is still appreciated by the audience

In 2018, Zee Music Company had released a single titled Bandeya in Sharma's voice, which was a rehashed version. The original song, composed by Amjad -Nadeem, was delivered by Jubin Nautiyal for Jazbaa. However, Sharma's version has its own charm. It is one of the most successful tracks of the singer with more than a million views on YouTube. Hope we hear her often.

Verdict The song's folk element will relax your mind instantly

Though the audio is pleasing, the video does not do any justice to the song. The track has the quality of making you feel relaxed instantly. Verdict: The song and the music video get 3.5 and 2.5/5 stars, respectively (credit goes to Sharma's promising voice and the traditional tunes used in the song). You can check out the video of the track on YouTube.