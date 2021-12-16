Lifestyle Drop these 5 habits in 2022

Drop these 5 habits in 2022

The new year is almost here and most of us are gearing up for new beginnings

The new year is almost here and most of us are gearing up for new beginnings. Each year leaves us with several lessons and it is up to us to sit up and take notice of them. While you are eagerly waiting for the new year, take time to ponder over those things you shouldn't be taking with you into the new year.

#1 Not prioritizing your health

Let's choose health over everything else in the new year. Make smart choices, don't skip breakfast, eat healthy foods, work out, meditate. How we treat our bodies goes a long way in keeping us healthy. COVID-19 has taught us the importance of eating right and working out. Experts suggest getting at least 150 minutes of exercise every week.

#2 Bottling up emotions

Don't bottle up your emotions. Make your mental health a priority and do things that will help release your stress. Talk to your friends and family if you are feeling anxious, reach out to an expert if you need to. Stress and anxiety can lead to a bad immune system, weight gain, and diabetes. Talking about mental health is the need of the hour.

#3 Not getting enough sleep

A good night's sleep is crucial for the proper functioning of our bodies. When you sleep, your body goes into repair mode. Your blood pressure reduces, giving your heart much-needed rest. Stop scrolling through social media at night as the blue light from the screen disturbs your sleep cycle. Less sleep is also linked to weight gain and even early death.

#4 Blame game is not cool

If you are in the habit of running away from accountability, then it's time you put a stop to it. Own up to your mistakes and stop putting the blame on others. Trust us, people know and you come out looking like a worse person than you would have if you accepted accountability in the first place. This habit can scar relationships for life.

#5 Trying to please everyone

Human beings tend to have a habit of pleasing others. But no matter how hard you try, you can never please everyone. While it is understandable that you want others to like you, it is not a healthy habit. You tend to lose the real you and start analyzing yourself from the other person's perspective. Stop being a people pleaser in 2022.