Surat is known for it's culturally rich heritage and scrumptious food

Surat is a tourism hub with a range of historical museums, delectable food joints, serene beaches, and lovely shopping spots. The city is popularly known for its diamond and textile industry. Surat had witnessed several battles in the olden times and the city has been mentioned in the ancient scripture Mahabharata. Here are some must-visit places in Surat.

Information How to reach Surat?

Surat is one the most-visited tourist spots in the country. It is well connected with some of the major cities of India like Mumbai and Delhi. Surat airport is located 11 kilometers from the city. You can also avail regular buses to reach the city.

#1 Dutch Garden

The Dutch Garden is a beautiful cemetery designed in a European style. The cemetery is dedicated to English and Dutch officers. It is known for its huge tombs, lush lawns, enchanting fountains, and colorful flower beds that will surely enchant you. The most eye-catching monument in the garden is the memorial of Baron Adrian Van Reede, Director of the Dutch Company.

#2 Dumas Beach

Dumas Beach, which is located along the Arabian Sea, is known for its black sand. The sand gets its black color from the high concentration of iron. Sounds fascinating right? Well, the beach has an interesting story. According to folklore, the beach was used as a cremation ground for Hindus and has reported several paranormal activities. Would you dare to visit this beach!

#3 Sardar Patel Museum

Established in 1890, the Sardar Patel Museum should be on your list if you are planning a trip to Surat. The museum has around 8,500 historical items on display which includes ancient artifacts, books, maps, paintings, and statues. The museum also has a planetarium and an exhibition room. You can also enjoy a 3D laser show in the museum which is hosted every evening.

#4 Ambika Niketan Temple

Built in 1969 by late Smt. Bharati Maiya, Ambika Niketan Temple is a popular Hindu pilgrimage site. The temple offers a beautiful view of the Tapi River and enshrines a dazzling white stone idol of Goddess Shakti as Devi Ashtabhuja Ambika. The temple has two shrines - one dedicated to Laxminarayan and the other one to Lord Ram and Sita.

#5 Don't miss the delicious Nihari at Chaand Bhai's

Apart from its rich culture, Surat is also known for its scrumptious food. One such dish is Nihari which, if you are a non-vegetarian, is a must-have. Nihari is a rich flavorful stew, consisting of slow-cooked meat infused with the lamb's bone marrow. You can get the best Nihari in Surat at Chaand Bhai's, a 120-year-old restaurant that opens at 4 am.