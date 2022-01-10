5 high-protein breakfast recipes

A high-protein diet is a great way to begin your day

Breakfast happens to be the most crucial meal of the day. Your plate should comprise proteins and carbohydrates, to fill you with energy and keep you healthy. A protein-rich diet keeps one feeling fuller for longer, helping keep unhealthy cravings at bay, thus resulting in weight loss. Here are some delicious protein-rich breakfast recipes to kick-start your day on a powerful note.

#1 Quinoa Poha

Although poha is a popular breakfast in India that aids digestion, you can increase its health quotient by packing in loads of protein into it. Ever heard about Quinoa Poha? Quinoa is high in good quality proteins and low in calories. You will need some vegetables, mustard, and curry leaves to make this amazing dish. Here is the recipe.

#2 A bowl of oatmeal

An oatmeal bowl with warm milk is a perfect protein breakfast option all-round the year. Oats have a protein content of 11-15%. You can add healthy toppings like slices of fresh fruits, dried fruits, and nuts to pack in more nutrients. A bowl of oatmeal is guaranteed to lower down your hunger pangs for a larger duration. Here is the recipe.

#3 Soy Uttapam

Soy is one of the best vegetarian sources of proteins. In fact, it is a great alternate to meats and dairy. Try this Soy Uttapam for breakfast. You need half-cup soy flakes, one cup of buttermilk, half-cup rice flour, half-cup semolina, coriander leaves, and chopped onion and tomato. Chana dal, urad dal, cumin, and chilly powder are used for tempering. Here's the recipe.

#4 Oats Idli

Oats idli is a healthy, high-protein twist to the idlis you commonly eat. These fluffy idlis are prepared with a batter that consists of oats, flavourful spices, veggies, and herbs. You can have them with sambar or your favorite coconut chutney. This dish is super light and is rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins, and cooks like your regular idli. Here is the recipe.

#5 Chickpea Fritters

Protein-packed and versatile Chickpea Fritters is another great, protein-rich option for your breakfast. You can prepare it in just a few minutes using soaked chickpeas, sliced scallions, flour, chopped cilantro, egg, and salt. Use olive oil to increase the health quotient. Serve these fritters with a tasty side salad and lemon wedges. Here is the recipe.