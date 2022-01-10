How to choose the right perfume

Follow these few tips to choose the perfect fragrance for yourself

We all love to smell good and a perfect fragrance can become a part of you and define your personality. But choosing the right one can be a daunting task and requires adequate research and experimentation. From choosing the right notes to its lasting power, and ensuring the perfume suits your style, there is a lot to think about before picking up a bottle.

Information Know about the different scents

Floral perfumes are feminine and use scents like rose, carnation, and lavender. Citrus ones are refreshing and use scents of lime, grapefruit, apricot, etc. Spicy perfumes contain tones of vanilla, cinnamon, and star anise. Woody perfumes smell earthy and use scents like oakmoss and bergamot.

Research Research is the key

Before buying a perfume, it's important to take your time and research different scents and their formulations. If you like fruity or floral scents, try a few on as they can get very overpowering. Choose something that will make you feel good and comfortable. Also, choose the key note carefully and compare it with different scents. Price is definitely a factor as well.

Skin type Know your skin type

It's extremely crucial to identify your skin type to test how a perfume smells on you. If you have sensitive skin, avoid strong formulations and choose something light and soothing. Fragrances last longer on oily skin, the reason why it is suggested to apply perfume to moisturized skin. Dry skin types can choose strong scents with musky, wooden, or aromatic notes.

Note Pay attention to the notes

Perfumes comprise top, heart, and base notes. The first whiff you get is of the top note, but it evaporates quickly. The heart note is what you smell for the first hour or two. The base note supports the heart note and lingers the longest on you. So the heart and the base note are what you should pay attention to the most.

Concentration Select the right concentration

Perfumes are available in different concentration levels. High concentration perfumes are long-lasting and have a strong fragrance. The highest concentration is simply called a parfum or perfume and lasts the longest. Eau de parfum has a slightly lower concentration and lasts about six hours. Eau de toilette lasts for three-four hours while eau de cologne has the lowest concentration and lasts about two hours.

Sample Test the sample fragrance before buying

Try a few fragrances before picking the right one for yourself as our skin has its own pheromones and hormones that can transform the way a scent smells. Spritz the perfume on your wrists, let it sit for 10 seconds, and then gently smell it. The fragrance might slightly alter after applying it to your skin. So carefully test the sample fragrances before buying.