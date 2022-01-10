5 stargazing destinations around the world

Stargazing is an adventure for many people. Watching a sky with several hues with countless stars beaming brightly is a thrill in itself. If this is something you live for, then you might want to embark on a stargazing vacation. There are several destinations you can travel to for one such trip. Here are some places that offer you the vacation of a lifetime.

#1 La Palma and Tenerife, Canary Islands

The Canary Islands have been recognized by UNESCO as one of the three Starlight Reserves. You can find the biggest solar telescopes of Europe in Tenerife and La Palma. The spectacular astronomic observatories here can be accessed by the public, too. The best time to visit this place is between the first two weeks of August to enjoy ample shooting stars.

#2 Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

You will be surprised to know that tourists can view approximately 7,500 stars in Bryce Canyon on a moonless night. Shining brightly in the sky, planets like Venus and Jupiter are also visible. The beautiful stargazing paradise is free of air pollution and is protected by park rangers and volunteer astronomers. There are several astronomy festivals as well for all stargazing enthusiasts.

#3 Uluru, Australia

The celestial views in Uluru, Australia are another spectacle you should catch if possible. There are astronomical tours where you can watch the planets through a telescope. You can even enjoy a Stellar Starlit dinner over here. There is no artificial light around the Uluru which makes the sky all the more beautiful. The desert skies are best seen between August and September.

#4 Tuscany, Italy

Tuscany in Italy holds an iconic place in the astronomical world as this is where Galileo invented the telescope. Several astronomers visit the hills here to watch the skies. Visit the Casentino Planetarium to catch a glimpse of the Moon's craters or Jupiter's satellites. You can also simply spend an evening on the Tuscany hills under the sky and gazing at the stars.

#5 Death Valley, California

The Death Valley in California is another perfect sanctuary to witness the natural beauty of the sky above. This place has a gold tier rating for stargazing and you also have several places you can stay. Although you can easily witness the celestial spectacle through the naked eye, you can make use of telescopes, binoculars, and red-light flashlights to enjoy some amazing views.