'Maalik' or 'Superman': Which movie are you watching this weekend?

This week, cinema lovers will be treated to an exciting lineup of films across genres. On Friday, several new movies will hit the screens: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik, Superman , Udaipur Files , and Doora Theera Yaana. From action-packed thrillers to romantic dramas and sci-fi adventures, there's something for everyone. Here's a closer look at these upcoming releases.

Film 1 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a romantic drama starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, is inspired by Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It. Directed by Santosh Singh, the film features Massey as a blind musician and Kapoor as a theater artist. Written by Mansi Bagla, it has been generating positive buzz through its teaser, trailer, and songs. This also marks Kapoor's acting debut in Bollywood.

Film 2, 3 'Maalik,' 'Udaipur Files' Maalik, an action drama starring Rajkummar Rao, is also releasing on July 11. The film revolves around a gangster from Uttar Pradesh and is directed by Pulkit. This marks Rao's foray into the action genre, with his physical transformation and local UP accent already generating curiosity among fans. The cast also includes Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Vijay Raaz stars in the highly controversial Udaipur Files. It's based on tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder in 2022.