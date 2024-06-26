In brief Simplifying... In brief David Corenswet's transformation into Clark Kent for the upcoming Superman movie has been met with fan approval.

The film, currently being shot in Cleveland, Ohio, features a star-studded cast including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The highly anticipated movie is set to hit the big screen on July 11, 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

David Corenswet's first Clark Kent photos leak

David Corenswet transforms into Clark Kent in on-set 'Superman' pictures

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 pm Jun 26, 202402:00 pm

What's the story David Corenswet's initial appearance as Clark Kent has been unveiled in a fresh set photo from the forthcoming Superman film. The image, shared by DCU Updates on X (formerly Twitter), features Corenswet donned in a suit, clutching a briefcase and a Daily Planet﻿ newspaper. His hairstyle and spectacles mirror the look of Clark, the unassuming reporter who conceals his Superman identity from the public.

Positive feedback

Fans react to Corenswet's portrayal of Kent

The first glimpse of Corenswet as Kent has been met with positive reactions from fans. One admirer noted on the DC Updates, "Clark Kent and Superman look like two completely different people," while another exclaimed, "THE WAY DAVID CORENSWET ALREADY LOOKS LIKE THE PERFECT CLARK KENT/SUPERMAN, (sic)." This follows director James Gunn's earlier reveal of an official image of Corenswet in his Superman attire.

Twitter Post

Haven't seen this picture yet? Take a look here

Release date

Meanwhile, Superman was spotted in his suit in Cleveland

The bustling city of Cleveland in Ohio has been transformed into the iconic city of Metropolis for the filming of the Superman movie. Here, Corenswet was spotted on set early Tuesday morning, walking along a closed section of Superior Avenue, which has been meticulously prepared to mimic Metropolis for several days. Dressed in a red cape with the collar of his Superman suit visible, Corenswet was seen inspecting the set.

Ensemble cast

Star-studded cast revealed for upcoming 'Superman' movie

The upcoming Superman film boasts a star-studded cast including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Other notable actors include Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Sara Sampaio, and Anthony Carrigan. The Daily Planet staff will be portrayed by Skyler Gisondo, Wendell Pierce, Beck Bennett, Mikaela Hoover, and Christopher McDonald. The new Superman movie—currently being filmed in Ohio—is expected to hit the big screen on July 11, 2025.

Director's note

Director Gunn praises lead actors' performance

Director Gunn recently expressed his admiration for the lead actors on social media. He stated, "One year ago today David and Rachel screen-tested for Clark and Lois. When they first read together it was like magic." He further praised them as "the most extraordinary, vibrant, and meticulous actors I've ever had the opportunity to work with." Gunn eagerly anticipates audiences seeing them on screen in just over a year.