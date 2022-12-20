Entertainment

James Gunn reacts to 'unkind' backlash at Henry Cavill's removal

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 20, 2022, 11:37 am 2 min read

James Gunn revealed that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman earlier

A few days back, new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in future DCEU films. And now, the filmmaker has opened up about the "uproarious and unkind" backlash they have been receiving. In a note, he stated they had to make some difficult choices. He also added that the "disrespectful outcries will never affect their actions."

Why does this story matter?

It disappointed DC fans when the filmmaker announced last week that the next Superman movie will not have Cavill as he would write a new Superman movie that would focus on the hero's early days.

The news especially disappointed fans as he appeared in the post-credit scene for Black Adam recently and he announced on social media that he was back as Superman.

Gunn did not mention Cavill's name in the post

Without including the names of Cavill or Superman, James Gunn wrote, "One of the things Peter (DC Studios' co-CEO Safran Peter) and I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious and unkind." "We knew we would sometimes have to make difficult and not-so-obvious choices," he added.

'Our choices are based on what we believe is best'

"Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story and best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years," he added. "No one loves to be harassed or called names - but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions," Gunn further added in his post.

Earlier, Cavill also addressed news of not returning as Superman

After Gunn announced that Henry Cavill will not be back, the actor also addressed the same. He wrote in a post, "It's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman." "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life," he wrote.