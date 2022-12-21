Entertainment

Zachary Levi quashes 'Shazam' replacement claim amid DC reshuffle

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 21, 2022, 06:42 pm 2 min read

Zachary Levi quashes rumors regarding recast of his character

Actor Zachary Levi known for his portrayal of DC Extended Universe's Shazam cleared up the rumors of him being recast as the superhero. This comes after an angry fan took to Twitter regarding the probable replacement of the actor amid the reshuffling of DC management. The reshuffling is taking place after James Gunn and Peter Safran became the new honchos of DC Studios.

Why does this story matter?

DC Studios is one of the most famous production companies that have produced some amazing films. It has a mass following because of its wide range of superheroes, although DC Extended Universe has not been supremely successful.

This new shuffle in structure is extremely important for its massive fan base and some decisions have not gone well with the fans.

Actor's reply to a fan

A fan tweeted that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be Levi's last portrayal of the character and expressed anger as many fans like them considered Levi to be a perfect fit for the character. The actor replied to the fan and said, "Oooh, I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet." "I'm Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci," his reply said.

Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci. 😎 https://t.co/684SarbP1P — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) December 20, 2022

Story of 'Shazam! 2'

Shazam! Fury of the Gods revolves around Billy Baston and his foster siblings transforming into superheroes whenever they say "Shazam!" They are forced to be back in action and fight the Daughters of Atlas and stop them from using the weapon which has the power to destroy the world. The star cast includes Asher Angel, Grace Caroline Currey, Adam Brody, and others.

From where it all started

Gunn and Safran, the new CEOs, are currently remodeling the banner and looking forward to reshaping its future. Films like Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2 stand canceled. The former was already announced. Warner Bros. might reshuffle every actor playing roles in the DCEU. As per reports, the new honchos' vision did not match Zack Snyder's vision.