'Salaam Venky' to 'Vadh': 5 movies hitting theaters today

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 09, 2022, 12:10 am 3 min read

The year may be wrapping up, but there is no lull in the film industry whatsoever! In recent months, films such as An Action Hero, Drishyam 2, and Uunchai have brought audiences back to cinemas and how! This Friday (December 9) will once again witness a slew of releases across multiple genres. Here are the films you should keep an eye out for!

'Salaam Venky'

Directed by actor-filmmaker Revathy and based on "an unbelievably true story," Salaam Venky is slated to release theatrically on December 9. It stars Kajol in the lead role and marks her maiden collaboration with Revathy. Vishal Jethwa will play her son in the film, which is touted to be a story of battling against the odds. Aamir Khan will have a special appearance.

'Vadh'

Billed as a thriller, Vadh is fronted by two veterans: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwals, it's "the story of an old married couple who were satisfied with their mundane middle-class life, till their son decides to go for higher studies to the USA." Slated to release theatrically on Friday, it also stars Manav Vij (Udta Punjab).

'Maarrich'

Maarrich, directed by Dhruv Lather, is fronted by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor. The film also stars Rahul Dev and Anita Hassanandani Reddy. Kapoor has bankrolled the project under his Tusshar Entertainment House banner. While announcing the project, Kapoor tweeted, "Caution....you are about to get tangled in the world of #Maarrich. Catch the evil!" It's Kapoor's first release in 2022.

'Life Is Good!'

Starring Rajit Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, Life Is Good! is about finding hope and happiness amidst difficult times in life. It has been helmed by Anant Narayan Mahadevan (Aksar, Dil Maange More) and produced under the banner of Anand Shukla production. The heartwarming drama also stars Sunita Sengupta, Darshan Zariwala, Mohan Kapoor, Saanand Verma, Saniya, Ananya, and Ankita.

Hollywood film 'Fall' will also get released this Friday

Hollywood film Fall will also knock on Indian theaters on Friday. It has been directed by Scott Mann and stars Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, and Mason Gooding. "It follows two women who climb a 2,000-foot tall radio tower and get stranded at the top with no way down." It opened to generally positive responses and reactions upon its US release in August.

'Blurr' will land on ZEE5 on Friday

Taapsee Pannu's Blurr has decided to ditch the theatrical route and will land directly on ZEE5 on Friday. Directed by Ajay Bahl, it marks the debut production venture of the Thappad actor. It's a remake of the Spanish film Julia's Eyes, helmed by Guillem Morales.