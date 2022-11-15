Entertainment

Veteran actor John Aniston passes away; looking at his career

Veteran actor John Aniston passes away; looking at his career

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 15, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

Actor John Aniston has passed away. RIP

Veteran Hollywood actor John Aniston passed away on November 11 (Friday) at the age of 89. He was the father of leading Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer paid a heartfelt tribute to her father on Instagram on Monday and called him "one of the most beautiful humans [she] ever knew." The cause of his demise isn't yet known. Let's trace his career trajectory.

Instagram Post But first, look at Jennifer's tribute

Instagram post A post shared by jenniferaniston on November 15, 2022 at 9:44 am IST

Claim to fame He was best known for 'Days of Our Lives'

John's career spanned six decades and he was one of the most celebrated figures in the Hollywood film fraternity. His claim to fame was his work on NBC's Days of Our Lives, where he played Victor Kiriakis. The show debuted in 1985, and John was a regular part of the soap opera ever since then. The show was also referenced in Jennifer's sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Other shows Here are some other classics he was a part of

Aniston held a degree in theater arts from Penn State University and served as a Naval Intelligence Officer before stepping into the acting world. He made his debut in the 1960s with New Man in the Precinct, and later also worked in shows like Search For Tomorrow and Love of Life. He also had guest roles in Mad Men and Cold Case, among others.

Quote He is survived by his wife, two children

The veteran once said in an interview that his "proudest career achievement was performing in a Theatre East production of The Royal Hunt of the Sun," while his "greatest regret was not being cast as Ted Baxter in The Mary Tyler Moore Show." He is survived by his wife-actor Sherry Rooney (76), daughter Jennifer (53), and his son with Rooney, artist Alex Aniston (33).

Recent accolade In June, he was honored with Lifetime Achievement Emmy

In June this year, John was felicitated with a Daytime Emmy's Lifetime Achievement Award for his incredible work on the long-standing soap opera. The veteran couldn't attend the ceremony, but Jennifer filled in for him by appearing virtually to express gratitude and honor her father's stupendous career. "It's a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor," Jennifer had said.