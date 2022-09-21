Entertainment

Adam Levine denies affair but admits to 'crossing the line'

Adam Levine denies affair but admits to 'crossing the line'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 21, 2022, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Adam Levine denied having an extramarital affair.

After being accused of cheating on his wife and Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine denied the allegations. He, however, admitted that he has "crossed the line." The claims were made by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who recently shared her private conversation with Levine on TikTok. The video went viral, following which Levine has broken his silence now.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 43-year-old musician and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014 and currently have two daughters together, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

Recently, Prinsloo revealed during an interview with People magazine that she's pregnant with the couple's third child.

After Stroh shared the private messages on social media, they instantly went viral with several fans and celebrities slamming Levine for his alleged actions.

Quote Here's what Levine said about the allegations

On Tuesday, Levine shared his statement on Instagram. It read, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner." "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he added.

Details 'We will get through it together'

About mending his relationship with his wife, Levine said, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make." "I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we'll get through it together," he concluded.

Recent Stroh reacted to Levine's statement, too

In one of the most shocking private messages shared by Stroh, the message allegedly sent by Levine read, "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious (sic)." Not directly responding to his response, Stroh shared a cryptic Instagram Story that read, "Someone get this man a dictionary."