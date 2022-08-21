Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck get married again in lavish ceremony

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 21, 2022, 01:51 pm 2 min read

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had their big white wedding.

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck got married, again! This time the couple tied the knot in a lavish, star-studded ceremony at Affleck's home in Georgia on Saturday. Unfortunately, his mother Chris Anne Boldt was hospitalized after she fell off a dock at the wedding venue hours before the ceremony began. According to sources, her injuries were "not serious." Read on for more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The duo started dating first from 2002 to 2004 after which they felt the sparks again last year.

Shortly after that, the couple announced their engagement in April, and on July 16, they got married at a drive-through wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Ben Affleck (50) and Lopez (53) then jetted off for their romantic honeymoon in Paris.

Incident Affleck's mother sustained cut on her leg

On the day of the wedding, Affleck's mother fell off a dock and was rushed to the hospital. A source informed Daily Mail that she had sustained a cut on her leg and her injuries were "not serious," following which she was seen exiting the hospital in a wheelchair. Once she was escorted back to the venue, the ceremony was back on track.

Details All about the couple's big white wedding

The dreamy wedding nuptials went on for three days from Friday to Sunday. It included a welcome dinner on Friday and a barbecue picnic scheduled on Sunday. Many of the couple's friends, family, and other high-profile guests attended the all-white-themed wedding. Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren wedding gown that was custom-made for her in Italy and had a flowy, long trail.

Attendees Notable Hollywood celebrities made it to the party

The grand wedding was planned by popular interior designer and event planner Colin Cowie while lifestyle expert Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony. The guest list included well-known names like director Kevin Smith, host Jimmy Kimmel, and actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, among others. Lopez's twins Max and Emme and Affleck's children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel were present as well.