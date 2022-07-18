Entertainment

After 20 years, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez are finally married!

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 18, 2022, 10:53 am 2 min read

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are now married. Congratulations!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now man and wife! Hollywood's much-in-love couple took the plunge on Saturday (July 16) in a chapel in Las Vegas. They had gotten engaged in April. Announcing the delightful update in her newsletter, Lopez wrote, "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted." Congratulations to them!

Details It's Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck now!

Reportedly, the duo obtained a marriage license in Nevada, US. Per Los Angeles Times, Lopez addressed herself as Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck after the wedding. The 52-year-old singer-actor further wrote in her newsletter On The Jlo, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other [couples], all making the same journey to the wedding capital [of] the world."

Wedding gown Lopez didn't go for an expensive designer dress

Lopez also spilled the beans on her D-day attire in her newsletter. Surprisingly, the Marry Me actor ditched the traditional route of going for a custom designer gown and instead walked the aisle wearing a gown from an old film. She wrote, "[Wearing] a dress from [an] old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel."

Relationship timeline They met, fell in love, parted ways, reconnected again!

Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance seems to have erupted straight out of a film. To recall, they had initially gotten engaged two decades back in 2002, but couldn't go through with the wedding and parted ways a year later. Their life took different turns subsequently—both personally and professionally—but this was a love story that was meant to be. Their love rekindled in 2021.

Past marriages Affleck, Lopez have been in different marriages earlier

Lopez's first marriage was to Cuban actor Ojani Noa; it lasted from 1997 to 1998. She subsequently married Cris Judd (2001-2003) and Marc Anthony (2004-2014). She also shares two sons with Anthony. On the other hand, this is Affleck's second marriage. He was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner between 2005 and 2018. They have three kids together: two daughters and a son.