Entertainment

'Hush' to 'Titanic': 5 movies with most satisfying endings

'Hush' to 'Titanic': 5 movies with most satisfying endings

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 04, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Here are five films with endings that are nothing short of perfection.

A movie-watching experience can either leave you with a sense of satisfaction or make you want to yell in frustration. Moreover, how the film ends also has a lot to do with how we feel about it. Take Inception for example. Its mind-blowing open-ended climax is one of its much-talked-about aspects. And, here are five such films that couldn't have ended better.

#1 'Titanic'

Though Titanic is one of the most heartbreaking films ever, it ended on a beautiful note. The film ended with Rose recalling her life as she traveled across countries and had her own family—exactly what Jack wanted for her. And, the poetic ending had Rose closing her eyes after which she was transported back to the Titanic ship where young Rose and Jack embraced.

#2 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'

El Camino, a spin-off film of the famous Breaking Bad series, ended with lead star Jesse Pinkman smuggling himself to Alaska after paying an underground agent. He also tried to get closure in his relationship with his stepson-of-sorts Brock by sending him a letter through the agent. Seeing Pinkman getting free after what he endured as a chained slave made us feel relieved.

#3 'Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom'

The Fallen Kingdom's premature ending hinted that the dinosaurs would be let toward extinction once again. But Maisie, one of the leads, lets a few free, saying, "They are like me." We saw T-Rex meeting a lion, Blue going to a town, and the post-credits scene showed a flock of Pteranodon. The ending felt incredibly dramatic and we knew there was no going back.

#4 'The Shawshank Redemption'

The Shawshank Redemption is a beautiful story of how hope and surrounding yourself with the right people can change your life for good. The main characters Red and Andy, played by Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins, respectively, played inmates in prison who were once hopeless. But the film ended with the duo starting a new life full of hope and dreams.

#5 'Hush'

Hush, an intriguing horror thriller from 2016, had the perfect ending. The edge-of-the-seat drama ended with its lead character Maddie surviving the attack of a serial killer. And, this escape has come after she survived a terrible, terrible night. Seeing cops reach out to her and Maddie smiling out of relief really helped us all viewers sigh in relief, too.