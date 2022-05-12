Entertainment

5 best action films that are led by women

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 12, 2022

Action films are awesome! But when you have a woman headlining it, it gets so much better. Well, we have had superhero films where ladies do tough action sequences. For example, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Brie Larson as the mighty Captain Marvel, and the lethal Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). But there are many non-superhero action films led by women. Here are the top five.

#1 'Resident Evil'

Milla Jovovich has earned the reputation of being one of the most strong women ever, thanks to the Resident Evil franchise. Alice (Jovovich) is a highly trained private security operative who eliminates evil forces in a post-apocalyptic world. Jovovich's resilient, gun-wielding, mutant killing machine avatar made us forget that women in films with post-apocalyptic theme usually are scared girlfriends, clinging on to the hero.

#2 'Tomb Raider'

Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider franchise is a woman on a mission to recover ancient artifacts before they fall into the hands of the bad guys. The first two films Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life (2003) starred Angelina Jolie. For the third film, Alicia Vikander picked up the mantle to essay the role.

#3 'The Old Guard'

Charlize Theron stars as Andy in the film The Old Guard. The film, based on a comic book series, introduces us to a group of immortal warriors whose aim is to fight for justice across millennia. Through the course of their mission, the warriors learn how their actions modify the course of history. Theron does a brilliant job in this action-packed film.

#4 'Charlie's Angels'

Though reviews for the Charlie's Angels franchise remain mixed, it is one the few women-led action Hollywood series that gave us some rugged private detective agents. Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu starred in the original, which showed them going undercover to retrieve a stolen voice-ID software. The 'angels' use their tech knowledge and martial arts skills to take down bad guys.

#5 'I Care a Lot'

Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) is a court-appointed guardian for many elderly wards. However, she cunningly seizes their assets through a loophole in the system and gets away with it until she meets a sweet old woman with connections to the mob. Pike does an excellent job as she levels up to play a game that's not fair or square, no matter what it takes.