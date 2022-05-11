Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston to grace finale of Ellen DeGeneres's show

The last episode of the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted talk show will be aired on May 26

That The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end on May 26 is no news. But, now we have the guest list of the finale of the chat show and it has some top names. One particular name stands out though and that is of Jennifer Aniston's. This is special because the actor was also the first-ever guest on the show.

Context Why does this story matter?

To recall, Ellen DeGeneres hosted her first episode on September 8, 2003, which had the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star as the guest.

So, Aniston being the last guest on the daytime television variety comedy talk show makes it a full-circle moment.

Besides her, the last episode will also host P!nk, who had penned and sung Today's the Day, the theme song for season 13 through 19.

Information Check out the guest list

Apart from Aniston and P!nk, the final episode of the show will also have American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish as a guest. Other guests who will celebrate DeGeneres as a host are Zac Efron, Kate McKinnon, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Luke Bryan, Kerry Washington, Brad Paisley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, fellow talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis, and Bruno Mars

History When DeGeneres addressed allegations

Notably, after allegations of toxic workplace surfaced in July 2020, DeGeneres had said in September that year, "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened....I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show." The 18th season arrived a year later.

Quote 'The greatest privilege of my life'

Then this March, news of the show ending was announced. Last month, DeGeneres recorded the final episode of her show. Calling the 19-season-long show "the greatest privilege of my life," she said, "When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn't exist." "Social Media didn't exist. Gay marriage wasn't legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not," she shared.