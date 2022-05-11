Entertainment

American rappers Young Thug, Gunna indicted on racketeering charges

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 11, 2022

American rapper Young Thug has been charged with racketeering with 27 others (Photo credit: Twitter/@youngthug)

American rapper Young Thug was indicted in Georgia, the US on Monday on charges of racketeering with fellow rapper Gunna and 26 others. Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, apparently co-founded a street gang that committed multiple murders, shootings, and carjackings over 10 years. He even promoted the gang's activities in songs and on social media, the indictment read. Here's more.

Details Young Thug co-founded violent street gang in late 2012: Indictment

The artist was arrested on Monday at his home in Buckhead, Atlanta on charges of conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang. The gang in question is Young Slime Life (YSL), which was co-founded by Young Thug along with two others in late 2012, according to the 88-page indictment filed in Georgia's Fulton County on May 9.

Do you know? What is Georgia's RICO Act?

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), federally enacted in 1970, tackles organized crime. RICO can include fraud, theft, embezzlement, human trafficking, gambling, kidnapping, murder, and drug charges. Georgia has its own RICO statutes which carry "a maximum of 20 years" and a fine.

Statement 'It doesn't matter what your fame is...'

"It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is, if you come to Fulton County, Georgia and you commit crimes...we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said during a press conference. As many as 56 separate charges have been brought against the 28 defendants in the indictment.

Court Grammy winning artist 'vehemently denied the allegations'

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old rapper's hearing took place. Reportedly, the judge told him a bond could not be set due to the indictment. A statement from his side came after the hearing, where his lawyers said he "vehemently denies the allegations." "We look forward to the opportunity to defend this case in court...We'll fight this case ethically, legally, and zealously. [Williams] will be cleared."

Information Indictment includes aspiring artist, too

Reportedly, no date has been set for a bond hearing and the Grammy-winning rapper remains in the Fulton County Jail. Apart from Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, the indictment also mentions a budding rapper Christian Eppinger, who was accused of shooting a police officer in February and is already in jail. Notably, Young Thug's label is called Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records.