'The Hunger Games' prequel teaser out, release date announced

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 06, 2022, 06:55 pm 2 min read

Lionsgate dropped an ominous teaser to 'The Hunger Games' prequel.

Lionsgate is gearing up for the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The makers recently released an ominous teaser that definitely set the tone for the upcoming title. The highly anticipated film will be a prequel to the popular The Hunger Games trilogy. It is scheduled to release on November 17, 2023. Read on for more details.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is reportedly a spin-off of The Hunger Games series that is based on Suzanne Collins' fourth novel set in the dystopian country of Panem.

This comes after The Hunger Games franchise starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson turned out to be a huge commercial success for Lionsgate.

The franchise reportedly grossed over $3B worldwide.

The 1:29-minute-long video doesn't reveal any footage from the film. The chilling teaser opens with clips of frozen tree branches with a bird and snake covered in ice. Haunting vocals and piano notes play as the bird and the snake shed off the snow to reveal their golden appearances. At the end of the teaser, the snake lurches towards the bird.

"Years, before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol," reads the tagline from Lionsgate. It further reveals that Snow is "assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12."

Francis Lawrence, the director who previously helmed some of the movies from The Hunger Games franchise, is at the wheel for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, too. The screenplay has been adapted by Michael Lesslie (Assasin's Creed and Macbeth). According to the teaser, the upcoming title will reveal who is the songbird and who is the snake.