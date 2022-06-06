Entertainment

'Gold': First look of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara starrer is out!

Jun 06, 2022

'Gold' is director Alphonse Puthren's first film in seven years. (Photo credit: Twitter/@PrithviOfficial)

The first look poster of actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara-led action comedy titled Gold was released on Monday on social media. The Alphonse Puthren directorial is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films. In addition to spearheading the direction department, Puthren has also shouldered the writing and editing duties. Gold is tentatively heading toward an August 19 release. Details inside.

Sukumaran is currently riding high on the success wave of Jana Gana Mana, an intensely gripping courtroom drama that also starred Mamta Mohandas.

The excitement is more because of Puthren's association since the director is known for two massive hits—Premam and Neram.

Gold is also his first film in seven years.

The lead actors were previously seen together in a cameo appearance in Twenty:20.

The first noticeable aspect of the poster is the color palette—vibrant and intriguing—with the lead actors at the forefront. They are surrounded by several people in the background, in an apparent pandemonium. You'll also have to rotate your phone 360 degrees to fathom the poster completely. However, we could not help but notice its uncanny similarity with the Everything Everywhere All at Once poster.

Though chaos seems to be the poster's underlying tone, we also see some smiling, happy faces, like a montage of emotions blended together. The multitude of characters also seems to underline different parts of society. Another noteworthy point is how five to six characters, including Sukumaran, are shown on a phone call. Is that the key plot device that will drive the film?

A few minutes after the poster debuted on social media, several enthusiastic fans expressed their elation. One such fan tweeted, "The seven-year wait will be worth it," while another one said, "The Malayalam cinema keeps on giving." Another netizen said, "Danger Joshy is coming!" While most reactions were overwhelmingly positive, some users also said the presence of "too many characters" threw them off.

The film, which had gone on floors in September 2021, completed its post-production work in May 2022. The action-comedy also stars Saiju Kurup, Ajmal Ameer, Roshan Mathew, SV Krishna Shankar, and Chemban Vinod Jose. Notably, this is Puthren's first outing with both Sukumaran and Nayanthara. The film is produced by Supriya Menon (Kumari, Driving License) and Listin Stephen (Master, Bigil).