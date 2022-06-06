Entertainment

5 highlights from MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 06, 2022, 04:29 pm 3 min read

Jennifer Lopez won the Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. The extravaganza was hosted by actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens. The creme-de-la-creme of Hollywood assembled under one roof, including Chris Evans, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo, and Snoop Dogg. Let's look at five talking points from the star-studded evening that raised a toast to the best of television and cinema.

#1 Jennifer Lopez's emotional speech

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez was felicitated with the Generation Award—a career achievement honor for her accomplishments. The evening was extra special as her song On My Way won the Best Song award. An emotional Lopez said, "I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart." She also gave a shoutout to beau Ben Affleck.

Twitter Post Listen to Lopez's emotional speech here

Things me and @JLo have in common??? We BOTH cried during her Generation Award acceptance speech. 😭 🍿 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/w7oUMZKOJH — MTV (@MTV) June 6, 2022

#2 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' dominated the evening

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the highest-grossing film of 2021, clinched two top honors. It was leading the nomination race with seven nods. It won the Best Movie, surpassing strong contenders such as Dune, Scream, The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Adam Project. Not just that, lead star Tom Holland took home the Best Performance in a Movie award.

#3 'Euphoria' stole limelight, too

HBO show Euphoria emerged victorious in the Best Show category. It whizzed past Netflix's Inventing Anna, Squid Game, Disney's Loki, Amazon Prime Video's Yellowstone, and Apple Tv+'s Ted Lasso. The teen drama also won Best Fight, Here for the Hookup, and Best Performance in a Show (this went to Zendaya). While the Dune actor wasn't there, she expressed her jubilation through a pre-recorded video.

#4 Everything about 'Elvis' was glittery

Along with the awards and the moving speeches, another highlight was a special performance in honor of legendary American singer Elvis Presley. Rapper Swae Lee and DJ Diplo collaborated for the first live performance of Tupelo Shuffle from the upcoming film Elvis. Prior to this, Riley Keough, the granddaughter of the "King of Rock & Roll" talked about the Baz Luhrmann biopic.

#5 New categories stole limelight

The distinguished "Golden Popcorn" Awards added a couple of new categories in its catalog this year. This included Best Song (JLo) and Here for the Hookup (Euphoria). It also made some changes in the unscripted awards category. New additions include Best Reality Return (Paris Hilton), Best Music Documentary (Rodrigo), Best Reality Romance (Loren and Alexei Brovarnik), and Best Reality Star (Chrishell Stause).