Box office: 'Dobaaraa' joins Bollywood biggies in struggle

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 21, 2022, 01:43 pm 2 min read

Examining box office collections of latest release 'Dobaara.'

Actor Taapsee Pannu's time-travel flick Dobaaraa was released in theaters on Friday (August 19). While the film opened to positive reviews, the same has not been reflected in the film's box office figures so far. Within two days of release, the film is slowly fizzling out as it was able to collect only Rs. 1.2cr, which isn't an impressive figure for a new film.

Statistics 'Dobaaraa' earned Rs. 1.2cr in two days, shows got canceled

On Day 1, the Pannu starrer had reportedly collected around Rs. 72L. The collections dipped on Day 2 as the film managed to bag only Rs. 70L, according to Times Now. This brought the film's tally to a mere Rs. 1.2cr. Dobaaraa was reportedly released on only 370 screens across the country on its opening day and these shows have also started getting canceled.

Looking back Strategy gone wrong? Pannu felt 'left out' from boycott trend

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter to report the film's status. He wrote, "#Dobaaraa is off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office, film is registering merely 2-3% occupancy while many early shows are getting canceled due to NO AUDIENCE..(sic)." Interestingly, in a previous interview, Pannu cheekily said that she wanted people to boycott her film because she felt "left out."

Bollywood Meanwhile, 'LSC', 'Raksha Bandhan' are fizzling out

On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan continued to suffer the wrath of the boycott trend among other speed bumps, and are motoring their way to their final curtain call. Aamir Khan's film has managed to collect a total of Rs. 54cr in India whereas the Akshay Kumar starrer has a lifetime collection of Rs. 39.30cr, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Competition Telugu film 'Karthikeya 2' is proving to be uber-successful

Despite the glum environment at the box office, South film Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddharth has emerged as the dark horse. After a slow start, the film picked up the pace and crossed the Rs. 1cr milestone on Day 3, and by Day 7, the film breached the Rs. 2cr mark. Karthikeya 2 (Hindi version) has reported a total collection of Rs. 11.25cr.

