'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Raksha Bandhan': Look at probable lifetime collections

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 17, 2022, 08:17 pm 2 min read

'LSC', 'Raksha Bandhan' on their way out from theaters.

August 11 saw the release of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan led by notable Bollywood actors. Despite the Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays, they seem to have paved their way to an inevitable burnout at the box office. Both have faced serious backlash as many netizens wanted to boycott them for various reasons. Here's a look at their probable final BO tallies.

Earnings Aamir Khan's 'LSC' managed to earn Rs. 48cr so far

Actor Aamir Khan marked his return to Hindi cinema after four years with the Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Unfortunately, the film failed to perform well at the box office and has reportedly managed to collect only Rs. 48cr within six days of its release. As per Box Office India, its lifetime collection could stand at Rs. 75cr, which also seems unlikely.

Observation 'LSC' struggles to cross the Rs. 50cr mark

The Khan starrer is struggling to breach even the Rs. 50cr mark in its first week. It reportedly earned Rs. 2cr on Tuesday, per early estimates. Experts have opined the film has suffered the brunt of the boycott campaign that was initiated long before it was even released. It also found itself in hot water due to controversial statements made by the lead actors.

Statistics 'Raksha Bandhan' might not cross Rs. 45cr mark

On the other hand, the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan has not fared well either. The film reportedly delivered a drastic under-performance on its first Tuesday. As per a report published by Bollywood Hungama, the film collected Rs. 1.35cr to Rs. 1.75cr on Tuesday, bringing its tally up to Rs. 36cr. Raksha Bandhan is expected to earn under Rs. 45cr in its lifetime.

Performance 'Raksha Bandhan' is among biggest crashes in a decade

The collections of the Kumar starrer on Tuesday reportedly witnessed an extremely steep drop of 82%. Given the poor performance, Raksha Bandhan has reportedly made its way to the list of the biggest Bollywood crashes in a decade. Further, about 60% of the film's theatrical shows were canceled on Tuesday, and the number of canceled shows is expected to go up by the day.

