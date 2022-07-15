Entertainment

Watchlist: Top 5 movies you can stream on Voot

With the unprecedented boom in digital streaming, OTT platforms are now remarkably well-stocked with top-tier content. When it particularly comes to films, from romance to thrillers and fantasy to biographies, there is no dearth of quality content for anyone. Voot is one such frontrunner in this regard and houses over 400 films from various Indian film industries. Let's look at five of them.

#1 'Gultoo'

This 2018 Kannada mystery drama has an impressive 8/10 rating on IMDb and stars Naveen Shankar in the lead. Reportedly the 4,000th movie to come out of Sandalwood, Gultoo revolves around Alok, an IT professional who is arrested on the charges of cybercrime. It was lauded for its experimentation with an emerging genre and touching upon topics such as digital theft and identity fraud.

#2 'Kapoor & Sons'

An emotionally gratifying drama about a dysfunctional family where everyone harbors secrets, Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons is nothing short of a landmark film in Hindi cinema. Starring Fawad Khan, Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Rishi Kapoor, it explores closeted sexuality and the weight of being perfect, among other nuanced topics. Watch it for Kapoor's knockout performance as an ailing but vivacious old man.

#3 'The Attacks of 26/11'

Starring seasoned actors such as Nana Patekar, Asif Basra, and Atul Kulkarni, The Attacks of 26/11, as the name implies, revisits the horrific 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film was shot in real locations and also premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. It is worth watching for its effective portrayal of a heart-rending incident in Indian history.

#4 'Cycle'

Cycle (2018) is the story of Keshav, an astrologer who suffers a setback when his dearest possession, his cycle, gets stolen. The Prakash Kunte directorial was screened at the Cannes Film Market in 2017, becoming one of the three Marathi films to court this honor that year. The blockbuster hit was also the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Costume Design.

#5 'Bol'

Yes, that film with the evergreen song Hona Tha Pyaar. Starring Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan (debut roles), and Humaima Malick, this Pakistani film was directed and produced by Shoaib Mansoor. Considered one of the most successful films in Lollywood's history, it is centered around unapologetic sexism, preference for the male child, and the endless, agonizing difficulties of being a transgender in a conservative society.