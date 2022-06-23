Entertainment

Looking at Ranbir Kapoor's net worth, prized possessions, more

All you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor's net worth.

Award-winning actor Ranbir Kapoor has come so far in his more than a decade-long Bollywood career. He made his debut with the film Saawariya in 2007 and went on to bag the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Since then, he has delivered some really successful and critically acclaimed films. With a net worth of approximately Rs. 337cr, let's look at his prized possessions.

#1 From Land Rovers to Mercedes-AMG, he has it all

Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Kapoor has an elaborate collection of luxury cars. His car collection is reportedly worth a whopping Rs. 11cr. This includes a Land Rover Range Rover Sport worth Rs. 1.43cr, Audi A8 L of Rs. 1.58cr, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth Rs. 2.11cr, Audi R8 worth Rs. 2.70cr, and a Rs. 3cr-worth Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63.

#2 Luxurious Vastu pad in Mumbai where he tied the knot

Kapoor and Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took the plunge in Mumbai on April 14 this year. And the ceremony took place at Kapoor's residence called Vastu in Mumbai. According to reports, the pad's estimated worth stands at Rs. 30cr. Located in the posh Pali Hill region, the pad was designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife and celebratory designer Gauri Khan.

#3 Remunerations for casting and endorsements

There are no reports on the exact details of the Sanju actor's salary for working in films. However, it is estimated that he takes home Rs. 40-50cr as remuneration for feature films. There are other forms of income to keep things going, too. He has endorsed brands like OPPO, Tata AIG, Coca-Cola, and Oreo for which he reportedly charged around Rs. 6cr.

#4 Jaw-dropping collections of sneakers, watches

It comes with no surprise that Kapoor has splashed some of his cash on his collections of sneakers and watches, too. His collection of sneakers includes the Nike X Off-White (Rs. 2.74L) and Nike Air Max 1 (Rs. 82,000), among others. Kapoor owns Richard Mille RM 010 watch (worth Rs. 50L), Rolex Cosmograph, Tag Heuer x GrandPrix, and Hublot Mexican, to name a few.