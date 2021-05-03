Randhir Kapoor shifted out of ICU, to be discharged soon

Randhir Kapoor has been shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), days after testing positive for COVID-19, the veteran Bollywood actor has confirmed.

It was reported on April 30 that the 74-year-old had to be admitted to the ICU for further tests.

Now he is "doing much better" and is expected to be discharged soon.

He is recuperating at the Kokilaben Hospital.

Details

'They moved me out because I didn't have any breathlessness'

Speaking to PTI, Kapoor said he had been moved out of the ICU after one day's stay on Sunday.

He said, "I am doing much better. I was there in the ICU for a day and then they moved me out because I didn't have any breathlessness or needed oxygen."

Adding he had a high temperature before, Kapoor assured that he was better now.

Update

I am anxious to get out, said Kapoor

The Kal Aaj Aur Kal star said that his children, actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, had insisted he get admitted to the hospital in light of the grave COVID-19 situation in the country.

But now the actor was "anxious to get out."

Earlier both his daughters, along with their mother Babita, had gotten tested.

Thankfully, all of their test results came negative.

Timeline

He tested positive even after taking both vaccine doses

To give a refresher, Kapoor tested positive on April 29 alongside five staff members, and all of them had gotten admitted to the hospital.

A day later, he was shifted to the ICU for conducting certain tests.

While he had "no discomfort," the Jeet actor felt "some shivering" and hence got tested.

Notably, he has already taken both the doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Kapoor clan

Kapoor's kin have also battled the virus in recent past

Before him, his nephew, actor Ranbir Kapoor had contracted the deadly virus in March.

In fact, it was Kapoor who had announced Ranbir's recovery news later.

Prior to that, Ranbir's mother and Kapoor's younger brother Rishi's wife, actress Neetu Kapoor had also tested COVID-19 positive in December.

She was shooting for her comeback film Jug Jugg Jeeyo then.

Varun Dhawan co-stars in the film.