'Ms. Marvel': Highlights from episode 3 of Marvel show

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 22, 2022, 06:47 pm 3 min read

Marvel's newest superhero series Ms. Marvel returned with the third episode on Disney+ Hotstar! In the previous episodes, we hoped that the series would pick up the pace and it looks like the makers have heard our prayers. Episode 3 has definitely amped up its action quotient and the story runs deeper as well. Let's take a look at some of the highlights.

Review Khan learns more about the bangle's powers and history

This time, we got to know a little more about the mystery bangle that gave Kamala Khan (Imam Vellani) superpowers. Unlike our suspicions, Kamran (Rish Shah) doesn't turn out to be the bad guy but we can't say the same about his mother just yet. And, as far as our protagonist's powers are concerned, she's still trying to get a hang of it.

Highlight #1 There are two bangles containing the superpowers

Turns out, there are two bangles that may or may not have the same power. We don't know where the other one is and what power will unleash when both the bangles are brought together. We are led to this discovery during a flashback when Khan's grandmother Aisha and her colleagues enter an ancient cave to find the bangle attached to a severed hand.

Highlight #2 Bangle holds presence of 'Noor,' Khan discovers ties to Kamran

Khan meets Najma, Kamran's mother, who also happens to be one of Aisha's colleagues. She informs that the bangle holds the presence of "Noor" or light. We find out that Aisha, Najma, her colleagues, and Kamran belong to a group called the Clandestines or, in the real world, Djinns (ghosts) who come from a different dimension and Khan has to help them go back.

Highlight #3 Khan's brother Aamir gets married

Khan's brother Aamir gets married to his girlfriend and this calls for a celebration where they party Bollywood style. However, the wedding gets crashed by Najma and her gang who take to the dark side and are after Khan to get them back to their dimension even if she has to risk her life. We also see Kamran fighting Najma's gang to save Khan.

Highlight #4 Featuring Bollywood songs won us over

During the wedding festivities, we get to hear many popular songs like Joote De Do Paise Le Lo, Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, a remixed version of Tere Bina from Guru, Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana, Ritviz's Thandi Hawa, and more. We also get to see Khan and Bruno (Matt Lintz) shaking a leg to Shahid Kapoor's song Hadippa from Dil Bole Hadippa!