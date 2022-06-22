Entertainment

Birthday special: Vijay's third-look from 'Varisu' is also out!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 22, 2022, 06:35 pm 2 min read

Vijay's third poster from 'Varisu' is here.

And, the wait was worth it. Keeping their promise, the makers of Tamil superstar Vijay's next project Varisu have dropped the actor's third-look poster from the film on Wednesday as well. On the occasion of the star's 48th birthday, the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the third and dashing look of Thalapathy from the upcoming movie online. Here's more on this.

Poster This time, Vijay posed on a bike during sunset

Coming to the latest poster, Vijay looks contemplative as he sits perched on top of a dashing motorbike. With a golden sunset in the backdrop, the Beast actor appears to be in deep thought at the edge of the world. Needless to say, this poster also did not reveal much about the actor's character or the film's plot.

Context Why does this story matter?

A superstar is in the truest sense of the word, Vijay enjoys a massive following. So any development regarding his ventures is extremely exciting for admirers of Thalapathy.

On Tuesday, a day before his birthday, the makers had revealed his 66th cinematic project will be titled Varisu.

They also revealed the actor's first-look poster from the film. Thereafter, a second-look image was also dropped.

Analysis What can we derive from all three posters?

Comparing the star's look with his previous two looks, we can derive a few things. The first poster had Vijay donning a serious corporate look in a gray suit. But the second one featured a spirited Vijay with children, traveling at the back of a truck. Vijay's outfit and the hue of the recently dropped third poster match with that of the second one.

Information This further cemented speculations of Vijay playing dual characters

It's being reported that Vijay is playing dual roles in Varisu. If that's true, our bet is that the character in the second and third posters are the same. And, the Vijay in the first one is a different character. We'll know for sure in the upcoming days as more information comes. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial is headed for a Pongal 2023 release.

Twitter Post Check out the look here