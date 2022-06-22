Entertainment

'Varisu': Birthday boy Vijay sports contrasting look in second-look image

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 22, 2022

'Varisu' will hit the big screens on Pongal 2023.

As Tamil actor Vijay is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, it's raining treats for his fans. For, the makers of his next film Varisu have dropped another poster of Vijay, in a different avatar. This comes after the film's title and first-look poster were released on Tuesday. Also, the makers have made it official that it will hit the big screens on Pongal 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

The second-look image of Vijay getting released on his birthday is a brilliant surprise for his fans.

And since Varisu is being helmed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, it is receiving attention from the fans of both Tamil and Telugu cinema lovers.

Varisu also marks the maiden collaboration between Vijay and Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, who will play his romantic interest.

Speculation Second look spills beans on Vijay's dual role

The second look has Vijay in a casual outfit flashing a charming smile with a bunch of kids. It looks like the still is from a truck and has a rural backdrop. The first look had Vijay giving a serious look in a dapper suit with a skyscraper in the background. The contrasting looks in the two posters hint at Vijay's dual role.

Twitter Post Here's the second look poster

Anticipation What could be the film's plot?

Not many details were revealed in the posters. But one can anticipate that Vijay could play a father and his son or, twins as the title Varisu means "heir" and the posters hint at two contrasting characters. And, the makers have promised that the third look will also be revealed this evening. So, let's wait for more information before jumping to conclusions.

Information Meet the cast and crew of 'Varisu'

Varisu will be released in Telugu as Varisudu. Actors Shaam, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, and Yogi Babu, among others, are on board the project. S Thaman is set to compose music while Karthik Palani is cranking the camera for Varisu. Popular Telugu producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the project under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Stay tuned for updates.