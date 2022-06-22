Entertainment

Listing Netflix's top 5 most-watched movies ever

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 22, 2022

Take a look at the top five most-watched films on Netflix.

Netflix is a treasure trove of quality content. From fantasy films to comedy flicks and romcoms to hardcore action extravaganzas, there is something for everyone. While the streaming giant regularly serves up multitudinous content, there are a few films that have broken barriers and raked in phenomenally impressive numbers. Which movies have grabbed the most eyeballs and have been binged obsessively? Let's dive in.

#1 'Red Notice' (2021)

Starring three Hollywood biggies: Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson in the lead, Red Notice has been crowned at the top of this coveted list. Watched for a mind-boggling 364.02M hours, it also dominated the Top 10 titles list for a long time. Per Netflix, it follows "an FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief." Have you watched it yet?

#2 'Don't Look Up' (2021)

What will we do if we know that the world, as we know it, will cease to exist soon? The star-studded dark comedy, only the second film to breach the 300M mark, was viewed for 359.79M hours. Directed by Adam McKay, it starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence, among others. Did you spot Ishaan Khatter in a cameo role here?

#3 'Bird Box' (2018)

"If you look, you die." Remember the time when the entire world couldn't stop raving about Bird Box's invisible yet somehow petrifying monsters? Adapted from Josh Malerman's namesake novel, it took the world by storm due to its gripping storyline, edge-of-the-seat thrills, and ability to conjure fear despite no formulaic horror scenes. It was streamed for a whopping 282.02M hours! Now that's some feat.

#4 'The Adam Project' (2022)

Reynolds' signature mannerisms, child artist Walker Scobell's performance, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner's reunion, and an intergalactic time-travel adventure—what's not to like about The Adam Project? It followed the life of the titular fighter pilot who teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the future from evil forces. The film, watched for 233.02M hours, has a 74% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

#5 'Extraction' (2020)

Mjolnir is not the only weapon Chris Hemsworth can wield in style. A high-octane action-thriller shot in India, Thailand, and Bangladesh, the Sam Hargrave directorial also starred Randeep Hooda and David Harbour. Penned by the Russo Brothers and Ande Parks, it was mounted on a budget of $65M and was watched for 231.03M hours! Its sequel is slated to release in early 2023.