Entertainment

Vijay's 'Thalapathy 66' gets title; Thalapathy to return as 'Varisu'

Vijay's 'Thalapathy 66' gets title; Thalapathy to return as 'Varisu'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 21, 2022, 07:09 pm 2 min read

And it's here! 'Thalapathy 66' has been confirmed to be called 'Varisu.'

As promised, Sri Venkateswara Creations dropped the first look of Tamil superstar Vijay in Thalapathy 66 on Tuesday, a day ahead of the actor's 48th birthday. Apart from sharing his look, the makers also revealed that the venture will be called Varisu (which means "heir" in Tamil). Interestingly, media reports had already confirmed Varisu to be the title. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vijay is one of the most bankable stars in Tamil cinema.

Additionally, Varisu is the maiden collaboration between Vijay and Tollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

Thus, fans of both the Tamil and Telugu film industries have high expectations from this.

Given Vijay's last outing Beast wasn't as successful as expected, Thalapathy would undoubtedly try to make up for that with his next.

Announcement 'The Boss returns as Varisu,' read social media post

The official social media handles of the production banner dropped the first look image on Tuesday evening. "The BOSS Returns as #Varisu #VarisuFirstLook #HBDDearThalapathyVijay (sic)," read part of the caption. Alongside tagging Thalapathy on the post, Sri Venkateswara Creations tagged director Paidipally and Vijay's co-lead in the film Rashmika Mandanna. Music composer S Thaman and cinematographer Karthik Palani were also tagged.

Poster Not much about plot gets revealed

In the picture, Vijay can be seen posing inside a high-rise building wearing a sleek slate-colored suit. While the image doesn't give much away, we can guess that the actor will play an influential businessman in the film. Reportedly, Vijay is playing a dual role here. Separately, Varisu co-stars actors like Shaam, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, and Yogi Babu.

Twitter Post Check out the first look here

Information Film to get Pongal 2023 release

Apart from revealing the first look and the title, makers also announced that Varisu will aim for a Pongal 2023 release. If everything stays on track, fans will be able to witness Vijay's presence on the big screens early next year! On Vijay's birthday, we can expect some more updates about the project. Meanwhile, fans are going gaga over their favorite star's birthday celebrations.