Was Akash Deep's delivery to Joe Root legal? MCC clarifies

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the final authority on cricket laws, has confirmed that Akash Deep's delivery which bowled out Joe Root in the recently concluded Edgbaston Test was perfectly legal. The confirmation comes amid widespread debate over the legitimacy of the dismissal after some critics claimed it was a backfoot no-ball. Here are further details.

Legal clarification Explanation of the law The MCC has clarified its interpretation of the law, emphasizing that it always highlights the importance of the first moment any part of a foot touches the ground. Even if some part later goes over the line, as long as it was inside at first contact, it's considered legal. This clarification comes in response to criticism over Deep's back foot landing wide off the crease during his delivery to Root.

Match details The root dismissal and on-air debate Deep had bowled out Root with his second delivery of the 10th over, leaving the veteran English batsman completely bamboozled. However, footage later showed Deep's back foot landing wide off the crease, sparking a debate in some media circles that it was a backfoot no-ball and hence illegal. Despite this controversy, Ravi Shastri (on-air at that time) stood firm on his belief that it was indeed a legal delivery.

Official statement What the MCC spokesperson said An MCC spokesperson said, "On Day four of India's Test against England last week, there were questions raised about the delivery from Akash Deep which bowled Joe Root, with some fans and commentators believing it to be a no ball." The spokesperson added that while Deep landed unusually wide on the crease and some of his back foot appeared to touch the ground outside the return crease, "the third umpire did not call a no ball."

Law interpretation Law quoted by MCC The MCC quoted Law 21.5.1, which states that "for a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride the bowler's back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery." The club clarified its stance by saying, "Clearly, at the point Deep's foot first touched the ground, the back foot was within and not touching the return crease."

Controversy resolved 'That is not relevant to this law' The MCC's clarification has put the controversy surrounding Deep's delivery to rest. The club stressed that "some of his foot may have touched the ground outside the crease subsequently - that is not relevant to this Law." This explanation comes after Root's wicket proved a major breakthrough for India in their second Test match against England, reducing the latter to 50/3 in the third session of Day 4.