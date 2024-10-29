Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite India's series defeat against New Zealand, Ravi Shastri stands by Rohit Sharma's leadership, emphasizing his determination to bounce back.

Sharma's captaincy and form were questioned during the series, but he remained composed, stressing the need for constructive team discussions rather than drastic changes.

India's path to the WTC final is now more challenging, requiring at least four wins in their remaining six tests, most of which are in Australia.

Shastri backs Rohit's leadership despite Test series loss to NZ (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Ravi Shastri backs Rohit Sharma's leadership despite upset against NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:12 am Oct 29, 202410:12 am

What's the story Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has backed Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills. This comes after India lost a home Test series to New Zealand recently. It was their first such defeat since 2012 and ended an incredible run of 18 consecutive home Test series wins. However, despite the defeat, Shastri feels Sharma is keen to make a comeback from this loss.

Emotional impact

Shastri believes Rohit is hurting after series loss

Shastri said Sharma is a proud man and he won't take the series defeat lightly. He made this point during his commentary stint in the second Test match. "Rohit Sharma is a proud man. He will not take it lightly. Let me assure you of that," said Shastri, hinting the loss would have hurt the Indian skipper.

Team spirit

Shastri asserts Indian team's determination to recover

Further, Shastri claimed every player in the Indian dressing room has Sharma's determination to bounce back from this defeat. He said, "His body language might suggest that he's very relaxed. But deep down, he'll be hurting and hurting big. Not just with him but with every Indian player in that dressing room." This highlights the team's collective resolve after their series loss.

Performance scrutiny

Rohit's captaincy and form questioned during NZ series

Sharma's captaincy calls, especially his decision to bat first after a day's rain in the first Test, faced severe criticism during the New Zealand series. His own form with the bat was also questioned as he could only muster 62 runs in four innings. However, despite all this, Sharma kept a cool head in his post-match press conference after the series defeat.

Captain's perspective

Rohit's response to series loss and future strategies

In response to the series loss, Sharma said, "Just because we have lost a series, I don't think there is anything that we need to talk differently or do differently. But yeah, we need to find ways to come out of those situations." He stressed on not overreacting but having constructive discussions with team members about their roles and expectations moving forward.

Tournament prospects

India's path to WTC final becomes challenging

India's back-to-back defeats against New Zealand have made their path to the WTC final tougher. To qualify without relying on other results, India now needs to win at least four of their remaining six Tests. This is easier said than done as five of these matches are lined up in Australia, where the conditions are heavily tilted in favor of the hosts.