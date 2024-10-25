Anil Kumble feels domestic cricket would have helped Virat Kohli
Former Indian cricket team coach, Anil Kumble, feels Virat Kohli should have played domestic cricket events such as the Irani Cup to better prepare for the New Zealand series. The advice comes after Kohli's dismal performance in the 2nd Test against New Zealand. In the Pune Test, he was dismissed after facing just nine balls and scoring a single run. Spin bowling has been a concern for Kohli as left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner effectively exploited his weakness.
Kumble highlights Kohli's struggle against spin bowling
Kumble aemphasized on Kohli's long-standing weakness against spin, a chink in his armor which New Zealand spinner Santner exploited in the Pune Test. He feels Kohli could have worked on this aspect of his game by playing domestic cricket. "Perhaps just one or two innings in a match situation could have helped. Being in an actual game is definitely more beneficial than just practice; it gives an upper hand," Kumble said on Jio Cinema.
Kumble highlights spin-friendly pitches have played a role
Kumble said Kohli's struggles against spin at the start of his innings weren't only mindset but also conditions suited for spinners. "When he's come to the crease, the pitches have often favoured spin, which is a significant factor. His challenges against spin at the start of his innings haven't been solely due to mindset but also conditions that aided spinners."
Worst shot of his career to get out: Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar called Kohli's shot on Friday as the worst ever in his career. "Oh dear! Virat will know himself that he has just played the worst shot of his career to get out. Got to feel for him...coz as always he came out with solid & honest intent," Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Kohli averages 28.85 versus spinners in Asia since 2021
Kohli hasn't fared well against spinners in Asia since 2021. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 26 innings, Kohli has gone on to score 606 runs while being dismissed a total of 21 times. His average reads 28.85 and he owns a strike rate of 49.67. He has faced 1,220 deliveries.