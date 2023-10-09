Mitchell Santner becomes first NZ spinner with World Cup fifer

Mitchell Santner took 5/59 in 10 overs

New Zealand beat the Netherlands in match number six of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Black Caps defended 322/7, with Mitchell Santner taking a five-wicket haul. He has become the first NZ spinner to take a WC fifer. Earlier, Santner scored an unbeaten 36(17) to help the Kiwis finish well earlier.

Second ODI fifer for Santner

Santner smacked sixes on the last two balls of the first innings. His unbeaten 36(17) gave NZ a solid finish. Santner then showcased his skills with the ball. He dismissed Max ODowd, Ackermann, Edwards, van der Merwe, and Ryan Klein to record his maiden five-wicket haul in the World Cup. It was his second ODI fifer. Santner conceded 59 runs in 10 overs.

A first for the Kiwis

As mentioned, Santner has become the first NZ spinner to take a five-wicket haul in the World Cup. Legend Daniel Vettori previously held the best bowling figures by a NZ spinner in a WC match (4/18). Overall, senior pacer Tim Southee has the best bowling figures for the Black Caps in the tournament. He took 7/33 against England in 2015.

Third left-arm spinner with this feat

Santner has become only the third left-arm spinner with a fifer in the World Cup. Yuvraj Singh (5/31 vs Ireland, 2011) and Shakib Al Hasan (5/29 vs Bangladesh, 2019) are the only others with this feat.

A look at Santner's all-round stats

Santner, who made his ODI debut in 2015, has raced to 98 wickets in the format. In 96 ODIs, he averages 36.80 with the ball. In the upcoming match, Santner could become only the second NZ spinner after Vettori with 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Santner is equally potent with the bat, having slammed 1,288 runs at an average of 28.62 (three fifties).

New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs

NZ openers Will Young and Devon Conway added 67 runs after the Netherlands elected to field. Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham also fared well as the Kiwis got past 300. Santner's cameo propelled NZ to 322/7. The Netherlands batters did well despite chasing a huge total. However, Colin Ackermann was their only half-centurion. Santner and Matt Henry restricted the Netherlands to 223.