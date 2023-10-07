ICC World Cup, record-breaking South Africa hammer Sri Lanka: Stats

1/17

Sports 5 min read

ICC World Cup, record-breaking South Africa hammer Sri Lanka: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:26 pm Oct 07, 202310:26 pm

South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in match number four of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Delhi

South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in match number four of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Saturday. SA posted a record-breaking 428/5, riding on three centurions. Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram slammed respective tons. In response, SL folded for 326. Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, and Dasun Shanaka's fifties weren't enough.

2/17

Summary of the match

SA went on to accelerate from the 11th over onward as Dussen welcomed Dhannajaya de Silva with a six and two fours. Both De Kock and Dussen were at their sublime best. However, both players were dismissed shortly after posting tons. Markram too came in and looked solid. Mendis then gave the charge for Lanka but nobody went on to get triple-digit scores.

3/17

ICC World Cup: 3rd score of 400-plus for SA

SA have registered their highest score in ICC World Cup history. SA's previous best total was 411/4 versus Ireland on March 3, 2015. SA's other score of 400-plus came in the 2015 edition (408/5 versus West Indies in Sydney). Meanwhile, South Africa have now posted eight scores of 400-plus in ODI cricket. SA's best score remains 439/2 versus WI in January 2015.

4/17

South Africa record the highest ODI World Cup score

SA have posted the highest ODI World Cup score, surpassing Australia's 417/6 in 50 overs versus Afghanistan in 2015. South Africa are the only team with three 400-plus scores in World Cup history. India are the only other side with a 400-plus score.

5/17

Markram smashes the fastest ODI World Cup ton

Markram broke the record for the fastest ODI century in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Markram's 49-ball effort broke the record held by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, who got to a ton from 50 balls versus England in Bengaluru, in 2011. Glenn Maxwell (51-ball ton versus SL, 2015) follows suit with Ab de Villiers (52 balls vs WI, Sydney 2015) ranked 4th.

6/17

3rd century for Markram, his maiden on Asian soil

In 56 matches, Markram has raced to 1,771 runs at 36.89. He has three tons and seven fifties. In 10 games versus SL, Markram owns 344 runs at 43.00. It was his maiden ODI century versus SL. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 10 ODIs on Asian soil, Markram has raced to 336 runs at 33.60. It was his maiden ton in Asia.

7/17

Do you know?

This is the first instance of three players scoring 100s for a team in a World Cup inning. Also, it's the fourth instance of three players scoring centuries in an ODI inning for a team.

8/17

Fourth-highest partnership for SA in the ODI World Cup

De Kock and Dussen's 204 runs partnership is SA's fourth-highest partnership in the ODI World Cup. They are behind JP Duminy and David Miller's 256*-run partnership which came against Zimbabwe (2015), followed by Hashim Amla and Faf du Plesis's 247-run partnership against Ireland (2015) and Amla and AB de Villiers's 221-run stand (2011) versus Netherlands.

9/17

Second-highest partnership against SL in ODI World Cups

This is the second-highest partnership against SL in ODI World Cups. De Kock and Van der Dussen's 204-run stand is only behind India's Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid's famous 318-run partnership in Taunton back in 1999. Notably, both partnerships were for the second wicket. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's 189-run partnership against SL in 2019 is placed third on the list.

10/17

Highest partnership for SA against SL (any wicket)

As per ESPNcricinfo, this is SA's highest partnership against SL in the ODI format. (for any wicket). De Kock and Van der Dussen's 204-run partnership has surpassed Amla and De Kock's 187 runs against the Lanka Lions at the Centurion in 2017. De Villiers and Graeme Smith's 186-run stand in Johannesburg back in 2012 has dropped to the third spot.

11/17

Rassie van der Dussen smashes his 5th ODI century

Rassie smashed 13 fours and two sixes. He owns 1,982 runs at 58.29. He slammed his 5th ODI hundred. He also owns 12 half-centuries. As per ESPNcrincinfo, he has also gone past 150 ODI fours (153). Rassie brought up his maiden ODI ton versus SL and averages 50.00. He has also slammed his highest ODI score in Asia. In 2023, he owns two tons.

12/17

Quinton de Kock registers his 18th ODI ton

De Kock perished right after scoring 100. He consumed 84 balls, smashing 12 fours and three sixes. De Kock has 6,276 runs at 45.15 (50s: 30, 100s: 18). De Kock has raced to 100 ODI sixes. In 25 matches versus SL, he owns 1,219 runs at 50.79. Meanwhile, in India, De Kock has three tons. In Asia, he owns 1,134 runs at 43.61.

13/17

Highest team total against Sri Lanka in ODIs

SA posted their fourth-highest total in ODI cricket. This is also the highest team total against Sri Lanka in ODIs. SA surpassed India's 414/7 at Rajkot in 2009. It is also the 2nd-highest team total in India in ODIs.

14/17

Mendis completes 2,000 ODI runs in Asia

Mendis's knock was studded with four fours and eight sixes. Mendis now has 26 ODI fifties and fourth versus South Africa. He owns 3,291 runs at 32.58. Versus SA, Mendis has surpassed 500 ODI runs (514) at 28.55. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis has surpassed 2,000 ODI runs in Asia. He owns 2,013 runs at 33.55. He also slammed his fifth fifty at neutral venues.

15/17

Other records scripted in the match

Markram has posted the third-fastest ODI century for SA. AB de Villiers (31 balls vs WI) and Mark Boucher (44 balls vs ZIM) are ahead of him. As per Cricbuzz, De Kock is the second Proteas keeper to smash a World Cup ton after ABD (2). Dussen is the second-oldest Proteas player to score a World Cup ton (34y 242d).

16/17

3rd-fastest World Cup fifty by a Lanka batter

As per Cricbuzz, Mendis (25 balls) has scored the third-fastest fifty for Sri Lanka in the World Cup. Angelo Mathews (20 balls vs Scotland, Hobart in 2015) and Dinesh Chandimal (22 balls vs Australia, Sydney in 2015) are ahead. Mendis's blitz helped Sri Lanka post the third-highest score in the first 10 overs of a World Cup match.

17/17

4,000 career runs in List A cricket

Mendis also went past 4,000 runs in List A cricket. He has raced to 4,050 runs. Mendis clocked his 30th fifty in the 50-over format. He has also got to 75 sixes.