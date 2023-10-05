World Cup: NZ thrash defending champions England, claim nine-wicket win

Rachin Ravindra slammed a ton on World Cup debut (Image source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand thrashed defending champions England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Black Caps chased down 283 in the 37th over, with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra sharing a double-century stand. They slammed their respective tons. Earlier, NZ pacer Matt Henry took three wickets, while Joe Root emerged as England's only half-centurion.

A look at the match summary

England made a steady start after NZ elected to field. Although openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan added 40 runs, England lost successive wickets. Only Root and Jos Buttler crossed 40 for England as they managed 282/9 in 50 overs. It was a one-sided show in the second innings after Will Young departed. Conway and Ravindra slammed tons, guiding NZ to a nine-wicket win.

Conway slams his fifth ODI ton

New Zealand lost Will Young as they attempted to chase a total of 283 in Ahmedabad. However, Conway and Ravindra made it up for the Black Caps as they closed in on the 200-run mark. Conway reached his fifth ODI ton off just 83 balls in the 27th over. He smashed an unbeaten 152 off 121 balls (19 fours and 3 sixes).

Fourth-highest individual score on WC debut

As per Bharath Seervi, Conway's 152* is now the fourth-highest individual score on World Cup debut. He is only behind Gary Kirsten (188* in 1996), Craig Wishart (172* in 2003), and Glenn Turner (171* in 1975).

Ravindra slams his maiden ODI ton on WC debut

Ravindra joined forces with Conway and took the Black Caps past 200 in a crucial run-chase. The former played scintillating strokes all around the ground. Ravindra, who has been promoted to the top order, reached his maiden ODI century off just 82 balls. Ravindra also featured in his maiden encounter in the World Cup. He hammered a 96-ball 123* (11 fours and 5 sixes).

Youngest NZ player to score a WC ton

At 23 years and 321 days, Ravindra has become the youngest New Zealand player to score a century in the World Cup. He broke the record of former batter Nathan Astle, who did so at 24 years and 152 days. It is worth noting that Astle's ton also came against England at the same venue (Ahmedabad) in the 1996 World Cup opener.

NZ's fastest centurion in WC

Conway became New Zealand's fastest centurion in the World Cup, having attained the feat off 83 balls. In a matter of minutes, youngster Ravindra broke his record, scoring his ton off 82 balls.

Root slams his 37th ODI fifty

Root came to the middle after England lost Malan in the eighth over. He added crucial runs with Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Buttler, and Liam Livingstone, propelling England past 200. Although England faced a middle-order collapse, his knock saved their day. Root finally smashed 77 off 86 balls, a knock studded with 4 fours and a six. It was his 37th ODI fifty.

Fifth England player with 1,000 ODI runs in Asia

Root has become the fifth England player to breach the 1,000-run mark in Asia in ODIs. He has joined Kevin Pietersen (1,638), Graham Gooch (1,262), Alastair Cook (1,104), and Eoin Morgan (1,093). Root accomplished the feat in 23 ODI innings in the continent. His tally includes nine fifties and a solitary ton. The batter's average of 57.22 is the highest among the aforementioned players.

Second England batter with 800+ WC runs

During the innings, Root also became only the second England batter to score 800 runs in the ODI World Cup. He joined veteran Graham Gooch, who registered 897 WC runs at 44.85 in his career. Root now owns 835 runs from 18 WC matches at an incredible average of 55.66. Former batter Ian Bell follows Root, with 718 runs.

Matt Henry takes a crucial three-fer

Henry took his first wicket in the form of Malan, who smashed 14 from 24 balls. The NZ seamer then dismissed a set Buttler. The latter departed for a 42-ball 43 (2 fours and 2 sixes). Sam Curran, who added 14 crucial runs toward the end, was Henry's final victim of the day. The NZ pacer conceded 48 runs in 10 overs.

A look at other notable numbers

This is the first instance of two New Zealand batters scoring centuries in a World Cup match. Conway and Ravindra stitched New Zealand's first 200+ partnership for any wicket in the World Cup. This is the first time that all 11 batters of a side scored in double digits in an ODI, the first such instance in 4,658 ODIs.

Root scripts history against New Zealand in ODIs

Root scripted history by becoming the first England player to accomplish 1,000 ODI runs against New Zealand. Root entered the game, requiring just 29 runs to get the mark. Root has raced to 1,048 runs versus the Kiwis at 47.63. He has three tons and six fifties. Root has also gone past 500 ODI fours, becoming the fourth Englishman to do so.

Dual records for Jos Buttler

Buttler scored a 43-run knock versus NZ before being dismissed by Henry. He has become the 10th player to complete 10,500 runs for England. 4,866 of Buttler's runs have come in 170 ODIs. He also owns 2,766 runs in 109 T20Is and 2,907 runs in 57 Tests. Buttler also surpassed 7,000 runs in List A cricket (7,032).

Record WC stand for the NZ duo

Conway and Ravindra added 273* runs for the second wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's now NZ's best partnership in the ICC World Cup. NZ's previous best partnership record was 168 runs for the fourth wicket between Chris Harris and LK Germon versus Australia in 1996.