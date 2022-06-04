Sports

England vs NZ, 1st Test: Who is 23-year-old Matty Potts?

Potts captured a four-fer in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England ran riot on the first two days of the Lord's Test against New Zealand. One of their key contributors to the cause was 23-year-old Matty Potts. The right-arm pacer had a dream debut. He humbled the Kiwi middle-order, pocketing eye-grabbing figures of 4/13 in the first inning. He finished with figures of 2/50 on Day 2. Here, we decode Potts' journey.

Potts' maiden Test scalp was none other than Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. It turned out to be a horrific Test comeback for Williamson, who was out on a paltry total (2) in the first innings. Potts bowled full and the latter nicked one straight to the keeper. Later, Williamson (15) was dismissed while trying to slice a short outside off.

23-year-old Potts made his First-Class debut against Kent in 2017. Since then, he has clipped 77 wickets in 24 matches. He averages 26.90 and has affected five four-fers and four five-fers. In 10 List A matches, Potts has grabbed 16 scalps at 23.37. In T20s, the right-armer has 49 wickets from 40 matches at 22.46. His best figures in this format read 3/8.

Potts snared 35 scalps in six matches that he played for Durham in the County Championship underway. He is the highest wicket-taker in Division Two. He averaged a stellar 18.57 and captured four five-fers before receiving his maiden Test call-up.

Potts, who is a graduate of Durham Academy, garnered attention at the England Under-19 level. He had a noticeable run in his maiden campaign at the 2019 Vitality Blast. Averaging 19.52, he captured 17 wickets in 12 matches. He finished as the highest wicket-taker for Durham in that tournament. He continued to excel for Durham and later Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.