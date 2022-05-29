Sports

Debutants Gujarat Titans win IPL 2022 title: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 29, 2022, 11:39 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets for GT against RR (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title on Sunday. Opting to bat first, RR posted 130/9 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler scored 39 for RR as GT skipper Hardik Pandya claimed figures worth 3/17. In response, GT were 23/2 before they kept calm and got the job done (133/3). Here are further details.

IPL final How did the match pan out?

RR got off to a good start before GT responded with some terrific piece of bowling. They maintained the same intensity throughout the match and picked regular wickets. Hardik Pandya was instrumental with figures worth 3/17. Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan did well too. In response, Wriddhiman Saha was sent back. GT also lost Matthew Wade cheaply. However, they finished off the job.

Buttler Second-most runs in an IPL edition

Buttler (39) now has the second-highest number of runs in an IPL edition. He finished with 863 runs at 57.53. He had a strike rate of 149.05. He overcame David Warner's tally of 848 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2016. The record for most runs in an IPL edition is held by Virat Kohli, who slammed 973 runs.

Pandya Hardik Pandya registers these feats with the ball

As per Cricbuzz, Pandya (3/17) now holds the second-best bowling figures by a captain in IPL finals. The best figures were recorded by former RCB ace Anil Kumble, who took 4/16 versus Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009. Pandya has also raced to 50 IPL wickets. He has an average of 30.70.

Duo Notable numbers for Rashid and Shami

Rashid Khan claimed figures worth 1/18 from his four overs. The Afghan spinner finished with 19 scalps in 16 games this season at 22.15. Overall, Rashid has claimed 112 wickets at 20.83. Mohammed Shami (1/33) finished with 20 wickets for GT this season at 24.40. Overall, the right-arm pacer has raced to 99 scalps, equaling the mark of Kagiso Rabada.

RR Second-lowest total batting first in IPL finals

RR posted the second-lowest score after batting first in IPL finals. The lowest score is held by Mumbai Indians, who posted 129/8 versus RPS in 2017. However, they won the match. The other low scores are 143/6 Deccan vs RCB 2009 (Won), 148/9 MI vs CSK 2013 (Won), 149/8 MI vs CSK 2019 (Won).

Batters Hardik and Gill shine with the bat

Pandya scored 34 for GT to finish the season with 487 runs at 44.27. He hammered 49 fours and 12 sixes (SR 131.26). Overall, he has raced to 1,963 runs at 30.20. Shubman Gill (39*) finished with 483 runs this season. He has also got to 1,900 IPL runs at 32.20. Meanwhile, David Miller (32*) amassed 481 runs this season at 68.71.

Winners A look at the winners of every IPL edition

IPL 2008: Rajasthan Royals IPL 2009: Deccan Chargers IPL 2010: Chennai Super Kings IPL 2011: Chennai Super Kings IPL 2012: Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2013: Mumbai Indians IPL 2014: Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2015: Mumbai Indians, IPL 2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians IPL 2021: CSK IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans*

Chahal Most wickets by a spinner in an IPL edition

Yuzvendra Chahal was terrific for RR, finishing with figures worth 1/20. The wrist-spinner finished the season as the highest wicket-taker. He claimed 27 scalps at just 19.51. This is now the best numbers for a spinner in an IPL edition. 27 Y Chahal (2022)*, 26 Imran Tahir (2019), 26 Wanindu Hasaranga (2022), 24 Sunil Narine (2012), and 24 Harbhajan Singh (2013).

Information Joint-third highest wicket-taker in the IPL

Chahal is now the joint-third highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He has raced to 166 scalps, equaling the mark of Amit Mishra. The RR spinner has an average of 21.83. Chahal is only behind Dwayne Bravo (183) and Lasith Malinga (170).