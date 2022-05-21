Sports

Decoding the numbers of Rahul Tripathi in IPL 2022

Decoding the numbers of Rahul Tripathi in IPL 2022

Written by V Shashank May 21, 2022, 08:08 pm 2 min read

Rahul's hunger for runs has been visible this season (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Rahul Tripathi has arguably been the best batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Even though SRH's campaign took a beating, Rahul continued to be the talk of the town. The right-handed batter would be next seen in action in SRH's final game of the season against PBKS on Sunday. We decode his numbers.

IPL 2022 How has Rahul fared in IPL 2022?

Rahul has compiled 393 runs from 13 matches at 39.30. He has struck at a magnificent rate of 161.72. He has notched three fifties with a best score of 76 against MI. He has clobbered 19 sixes and 39 fours. Notably, he has been the highest run-getter for Sunrisers in this edition so far. Abhishek Sharma (383) and Aiden Markram (360) follow suit.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rahul has been an asset to the Sunrisers since being bought at the 2022 mega auction for Rs. 8.5 crore.

He has been worth each penny spent.

The bankable batter has visibly clocked his best season in IPL, having notched 391 and 397 runs in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

One could say that his maiden call-up for the T20Is is right around the corner.

Information Most runs at number three in IPL 2022

Rahul tops the chart for most runs while batting at number three in IPL 2022 (393). He batted at number three throughout the tournament. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (310) has the second-most runs followed by RR's Sanju Samson (292) and DC's Mitchell Marsh (251).

Information A look at his scores in IPL 2022

Rahul's scores this season read: 0 vs RR, 44 vs LSG, 39* vs CSK, 17* vs GT, 71 vs KKR, 34 vs PBKS, 7* vs RCB, 16 vs GT, 0 vs CSK, 22 vs DC, 58 vs RCB, 9 vs KKR, 76 vs MI.

T20 Rahul has a strike rate of 134.22 in T20s

Rahul has plenty of T20 experience under his belt. In 117 matches, he has clocked 2,608 runs at 27.16. He has struck at a healthy rate of 134.22. He has slammed 16 fifties to date with the best score of 93 (vs KKR, 2017). Rahul, who has a penchant for boundary-hitting, has pummelled 247 fours and 96 sixes.

Team India Will Rahul play for India in near future?

The 31-year-old is yet to receive his call-up in international cricket. A versatile cricketer that Rahul is, the wait could end for the Maharashtra cricketer post IPL when India will host South Africa for five T20Is. SRH coach Tom Moody feels that the veteran batter is ready to perform at the international level. Former India coach Ravi Shastri shares the same sentiment.