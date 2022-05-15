Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 15, 2022, 01:05 pm 2 min read

LSG are inching close to a playoff berth (Source: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Both LSG and RR would be raring to take a seat in the playoffs. LSG are placed second with eight wins. RR trail them at the third spot, having snatched seven wins from 12 matches. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. In the last five matches, the chasing sides won the first two while the side batting first claimed wins in the last three. The wicket has averaged a first innings score of 166 in this interval. Pacers have benefited immensely over the last few games, including 10 wickets from the last outing (PBKS-RCB).

LSG How have LSG fared at Brabourne in IPL?

LSG have won both their fixtures at Brabourne so far. The Super Giants (211/4) bagged a six-wicket win over CSK (210/7). Quinton de Kock (61) and Evin Lewis (55*) hammered the bulk of runs for LSG. Skipper KL Rahul had contributed with a 26-ball 40. Later, LSG (199/4) handed an 18-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (181/9). Rahul had clobbered a 60-ball 103*.

RR How have RR fared at Brabourne in IPL?

Rajasthan Royals have a 3-2 win-loss record at this venue. RR sealed a close win over KKR in their only game at Brabourne in IPL 2022. Batting first, the Royals drove their way to 217/5. Jos Buttler (103) emerged as the top scorer In reply, KKR (210) lost by seven runs. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked a five-wicket haul (5/40).

Stats Key performers at Brabourne in IPL 2022

David Warner (DC) has aggregated the most runs at Brabourne this season. The southpaw has racked up 213 runs in three innings while averaging a prolific 213.00. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) and Shreyas Iyer (KKR) are the next in line with 196 and 179 runs respectively. Among bowlers, pacer Khaleel Ahmed (DC) and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (DC) have claimed 10 wickets each this season.

Information LSG vs RR: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.