IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

May 08, 2022

KKR had beaten MI in their last match-up (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday. KKR are seated seventh with four wins from 11 matches (NRR of -0.304). Lately, they suffered a 75-run drubbing by LSG. Meanwhile, MI occupy the bottom spot with two wins from 10 fixtures (-0.725). Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this encounter. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The venue averages a first innings total of close to 160. The side chasing has triumphed in three of the last five fixtures. Among bowlers, pacers have punched impressive numbers in this duration.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

MI have a prolific 22-8 win-loss record against KKR in the IPL. However, KKR (162/5) had beaten MI (161/4) by five wickets in the earlier face-off this season.

MI vs KKR Can KKR overpower a raging MI?

Since being evicted, MI have struck wins in back-to-back wins over RR and GT. They have clicked as a unit on both occasions. This could pose a threat to KKR, who have had abysmal shows in the last few matches. Yet, KKR will be optimistic to strike the right chords in this duel. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will be banked heavily versus MI.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

MI (probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith. KKR (probable XI): Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) has hammered 303 runs in eight innings this season at 43.28. Tilak Varma (MI) has scored 328 runs in 10 outings at 41.00. Against KKR, Rohit Sharma (MI) has slammed 1,018 runs in 30 innings. He averages 44.26. All-rounder Andre Russell (KKR) has pummeled 272 runs this season at 38.85. He has also picked 12 wickets.

KKR KKR are virtually out of the playoff race

KKR claimed three wins in their first four matches. However, their campaign went haywire post their third win of the season, which was against MI. They lost five consecutive matches. KKR then racked up a seven-wicket win over RR. However, they lost by 75 runs against LSG, failing to chase a 177-run target. KKR are virtually out of the playoff race.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tim Southee, Murugan Ashwin. Fantasy XI (option 2): Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Murugan Ashwin.