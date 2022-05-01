Sports

IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank May 01, 2022, 07:37 pm 3 min read

Shreyas Iyer has fared well in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday. KKR are on a five-match losing streak (NRR of -0.006). Lately, they suffered a four-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, RR have looked authoritative so far with six wins from nine fixtures (+0.450). Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Viewers can watch the match live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-stream on the Hotstar app. The wicket has been a belter over the last five outings. The average first innings total has been close to 180. The last fixture at Wankhede witnessed LSG hammer 195 runs on board against DC.

KKR Knight Riders eye a desperate win

Shreyas Iyer & Co. would be looking to fend off their losing streak. Batting has let them down on a majority of occasions so far, especially the top-order. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Aaron Finch have to have consistent onslaughts with the willow. Umesh Yadav and spinner Sunil Narine have been impactful so far and could be backed to render a decent show.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 26 occasions in IPL (including one abandoned match). KKR have snatched 13 wins, while RR have 12 wins to show. However, RR (217/5) beat KKR by seven runs in their earlier face-off this season.

RR Royals seek a comfortable triumph over a frail-looking KKR

There isn't much to worry about for the Royals, given the kind of cricket they have showcased this season. Both batting and bowling attacks have struck at the right moments. The likes of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson can very well pile up the miseries on KKR. Bowling-wise, an in-form Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna could be backed to make the necessary inroads.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RR (probable XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen. KKR (probable XI): Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Shreyas Iyer (KKR) has smashed 290 runs in nine matches this season. He averages 36.25. Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav (KKR) has picked 14 wickets this season at 18.71. English batter Jos Buttler (RR) has slammed 566 runs in IPL 2022 at 70.75. Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 19 wickets in this edition of IPL. He averages 13.68.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna. Fantasy XI (option 2): Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.