Sports

IPL 2022: CSK beat SRH with Dhoni back as captain

IPL 2022: CSK beat SRH with Dhoni back as captain

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 01, 2022, 11:06 pm 2 min read

CSK openers added 182 runs for the first wicket (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 season on Sunday. MS Dhoni, who was handed back the captaincy role from Ravindra Jadeja, saw his side post a staggering 202/2 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (99) and Devon Conway (85*) chipped in. In response, SRH failed to get past CSK's total (189/6). Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

CSK openers Ruturaj and Conway added 182 runs for the opening wicket. Ruturaj hammered 99 from from 57 balls, hitting six fours and six sixes. Conway sparkled with a superb 55-ball 85*. Their blitz helped CSK get past 200. In response, SRH were off to a flier before CSK hit back.

Ruturaj 1,000 IPL runs for Ruturaj

Playing his ninth match, Ruturaj smacked a superb 99 to miss out on a deserved century. He has raced to 237 runs in IPL 2022 at 26.33. This was his second fifty this season. Overall the talented CSK opener has smashed 1,076 runs at 39.85. This was his ninth IPL fifty. He has also surpassed the mark of 100 IPL fours (101).

Stand A record stand for the CSK openers

The 182-run stand between Ruturaj and Conway is now the highest partnership for any wicket versus SRH in the IPL. This is also the highest stand for any wicket for CSK in IPL history. They bettered the unbeaten 181 stitched by Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis versus Punjab Kings in IPL 2020 (first wicket).

CSK Conway hammers maiden fifty; CSK script these records

Playing his second IPL game, Conway hammered a maiden fifty. He slammed eight fours and three sixes versus SRH (SR 154.55). This is the third time CSK surpassed the 200-run mark versus SRH in the IPL. This is the 22nd instance for CSK scoring 200-plus in the cash-rich league. This is the third time CSK scored 200-plus in IPL 2022.

Feats Feats attained by Mukesh and Pooran

CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary (4/46) has become the second bowler from his side to take 10-plus wickets this season after Dwayne Bravo (14). He is also the 15th bowler to take four or more wickets in an IPL game versus SRH. SRH batter Nicholas Pooran fired a superb fifty (64*). The West Indian brought up his fifty in 29 balls.