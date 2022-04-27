Sports

IPL 2022, GT vs SRH: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Apr 27, 2022

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. Having played seven games so far, GT have six wins and a loss. They are placed second. Meanwhile, SRH are third, having won five successive games and losing two. Ahead of a cracking contest, we present the complete pitch review.

Pitch report Here's the pitch report

Wankhede hasn't produced many high-scoring affairs it is known for. The venue has hosted nine matches this season. The chasing side won the first four fixtures, while the side batting first won the next four. LSG then defended their score versus CSK on Monday. The wicket has averaged close to 170 in the first innings. Pacers will be crucial once again.

Totals Highest and lowest scores at MCA Stadium in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals' 222/2 is the highest total here at the Wankhede in the IPL 2022 season. Delhi Capitals' 207/8 is the second-highest score. They achieved the same in the same match in which RR piled up 222. RCB (189/5) and PBKS (187/4) are the other two teams with 180-plus scores here. PBKS have posted the lowest total here (137/10).

Information How have the two sides performed here in the IPL?

The Titans have played just one game here at this venue and won the same. Meanwhile, SRH are set to play their first game here this season. Overall, they have played seven games at the Wankhede, losing five, winning one, and one game being tied.

Individuals Which bowlers and batters are the most successful here?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Lasith Malinga boasts of the most wickets at the Wankhede in IPL history (68). Harbhajan Singh claimed 49 wickets and is placed second. Among the current crop of bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 36 wickets. Among batters Rohit Sharma has piled up 1,772 runs. Kieron Pollard (1,226) and Ambati Rayudu (978) follow suit.