IPL 2022, DC breeze past PBKS: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 20, 2022, 10:17 pm 2 min read

DC hand PBKS a massive defeat (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals thrashed Punjab Kings in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. Batting first, the Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS side was folded for just 115 in 20 overs. In response, DC openers got off to a whirlwind start to complete the chase in no time. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner were all over PBKS.

PBKS PBKS battered by DC bowlers

PBKS were off to a decent start before losing their way. They were pegged back by DC, who claimed wickets at regular intervals. Spinners Kuldeep Yada, Lalit Yadav, and Axar Patel claimed six wickets between themselves. Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) was terrific as well. For PBKS, Jitesh Sharma (32) was the top scorer. Mayank scored 24 as well upfront.

DC DC openers do the job

Shaw and Warner added 81 runs in the poweplay overs. They hit 15 boundaries between them in overs between 1-6. The two toyed with the PBKS bowlers. Vaibhav Arora was spanked for 31 runs from his two overs. In the seventh over, DC lost Shaw, who piled up 41 from 20 balls. Warner was unbeaten for DC, scoring 60*.

Powerplay DC set own record for the highest score in powerplay

DC have now set up the highest score in the first six overs of an IPL match. Their previous best tally was 71/0 versus RCB in Bengaluru, 2008. They had also powered to 70/0 vs PBKS in Delhi, 2011. Also, this is now the highest score in the PP overs this season. DC bettered the record of CSK, who scored 73/1 versus LSG.

Duo Shaw and Warner register this feat

Shaw and Warner registered their fourth successive fifty-plus opening stand for DC in IPL 2022. This is the third instance for Warner who had earlier attained this feat alongside Jonny Bairstow for SRH in 2019 and Shikhar Dhawan in 2017. Notably, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle hold the record for most successive fifty-plus stands for the first wicket (5 for PBKS in 2018).

Do you know? 53rd IPL fifty for Warner; 1,000-plus runs versus Punjab

Warner slammed a superb fifty for DC. This was his third successive fifty in IPL 2022. He now has 53 IPL fifties under his belt. This was his 12th fifty versus PBKS in the IPL. He also got to 1,000-plus runs versus Punjab.