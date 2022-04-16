Sports

Shikhar Dhawan eyes 6,000-run mark in IPL: Key stats

Shikhar Dhawan eyes 6,000-run mark in IPL: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 16, 2022, 04:27 pm 2 min read

Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is on the verge of completing 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhawan, who is playing for Punjab Kings this season, requires just 19 runs to reach this landmark. He will become only the second player after Virat Kohli to unlock this achievement. PBKS are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is the only player to have scored 6,000 runs in the IPL so far.

He tallied the historic mark in the 2021 IPL edition (vs Rajasthan Royals).

Kohli scored his 6,000th IPL run in his 196th match.

Dhawan, who has already played 197 games, is set to join Kohli in the elite club.

Career A look at Dhawan's IPL career

Dhawan is one of the most bankable batters in the cash-rich league. He fetched himself a price of Rs. 8.5 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. He has also represented Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals in the tournament. Across 197 appearances, Dhawan has amassed 5,981 runs at an average of 34.97. He has a strike rate of 126.85.

Information Dhawan has 45 IPL half-centuries

Dhawan is one of two players to have slammed 45 or more half-centuries in the IPL. He is only behind David Warner, who owns 51 IPL fifties. Notably, Kohli follows Dhawan with 42 half-centuries. Besides, Dhawan also has two IPL tons to his name.

Boundaries Most fours in the IPL

Dhawan (673) has smashed the most number of fours in the cash-rich league. He stands heads and shoulders above Virat Kohli (554) and David Warner (532), who occupy the second and third spots, respectively. Suresh Raina (506) and Rohit Sharma (502) are the only others with over 500 IPL fours. Meanwhile, Dhawan presently has 130 sixes in the tournament.

2022 Leading run-scorer for PBKS in IPL 2022

Dhawan looks in sublime form in the 2022 IPL season as well. He has given Punjab Kings some cracking starts thus far. He is the leading run-scorer for them in 2022 (joint-fifth-highest overall), having 197 runs from five matches at a remarkable average of 39.40. As per Cricketpedia, Dhawan has struck at 135.71 in the powerplay overs (0-6) this season so far.

Do you know? Most runs in powerplay overs (IPL)

In PBKS' previous match (vs Mumbai Indians), Dhawan became the first batter to complete 3,000 runs in the Powerplay in IPL (3,029). The likes of David Warner (2,697), Chris Gayle (2,373), Gautam Gambhir (2,277), and Ajinkya Rahane (2,020) follow Dhawan on the tally.