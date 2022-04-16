Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: Rohit Sharma elects to field

MI have been win-less in five matches so far (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

A win-less Mumbai Indians (MI) face a raging Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (2022) season. MI have an NRR of -1.072 from five losses so far. Meanwhile, newcomers LSG have pocketed three wins from five outings (+0.174). The news from the center is that Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.

Information Fabian Allen makes his debut for Mumbai Indians

West Indian all-rounder Fabian Allen is set to make his debut for Mumbai Indians. He replaces Basil Thampi in the XI. Notably, Allen received his MI cap from his WI compatriot Kieron Pollard. Meanwhile, K Gowtham makes way for Manish Pandey in LSG.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Batters have immensely benefited at this venue. The wicket has averaged over 190 for the first innings this season. Among bowlers, one could bank pacers to grab better numbers than spinners. The last match at this venue witnessed SRH (176/3) pummel KKR by seven wickets.

Stats A look at the interesting stats

A total of 79 wickets have been pinned down at Brabourne this season (including four run-outs). Pacers have relished these conditions (49 wickets). Notably, they pocketed 10 dismissals in the last outing between SRH and KKR. Meanwhile, spinners have claimed only 26 wickets so far, including a solitary dismissal in the previous outing.

Do you know? MI haven't lost more than five matches in a row

As per Cricbuzz, MI have registered their joint-longest losing streak in the IPL (five defeats). They had lost their first five matches in 2014. Also, MI had lost the Eliminator in that season and followed with four consecutive losses in IPL 2015. RCB (2019) and DC (2013) have longer losing streaks than MI at the start of the season in IPL history (six matches).